China may demand more debt as lockdowns hit economy

The Covid shutdowns have affected the Chinese economy, and the Asian giant may have to issue more debt to continue achieving its growth target. Kevin Fryer | Getty Images News | Getty Images

China may have to issue more debt as it tries to keep growing in the face of the Covid lockdowns crippling its economy. The country has indicated in recent weeks that it still wants to meet its 5.5% growth target this year. ANZ Research analysts wrote in a note the same day that the April 29 China Politburo meeting sent “a strong signal that policy makers are committed to this year’s GDP target despite downside risks from COVID-19 disruptions and geopolitical tensions.”

To achieve the 5.5% target, China may borrow from the future and take on more debt.

On Friday, Chinese state media reported details of the Politburo meeting, in which officials promised more support for the economy to achieve the country’s economic growth target for this year. This support will include infrastructure investment, tax cuts and rebates, consumption-boosting measures, and other relief measures for businesses. This is like a foreign investment Banks expect growth to drop significantly below 5.5% No.with manufacturing activity declining in April. This means that China is likely to gain more debt as it tries to meet its growth targets, according to market watchers. “To achieve the 5.5% target, China may borrow from the future and take on more debt,” said ANZ Research chief China economist Betty Wang and chief China strategist Zhaopeng Xing.

Andrew Tilton, chief Asia Pacific economist at Goldman Sachs, told CNBC last week that China is preparing to ramp up infrastructure spending. See also Intel shares dip as chip maker doubles on expectations despite headwinds From Beijing’s perspective, an increase in such fiscal spending as well as debt relief would be more desirable than monetary easing, he told CNBC.Squawk Box Asia. “ However, Tilton said one of the obstacles to government efforts towards infrastructure investment is Covid-related restrictions being imposed haphazardly everywhere. “There are a lot of restrictions across the country even in some cases in places where there are no cases of Covid – more precautionary in nature,” he said. “So one of the obstacles to the infrastructure campaign is keeping Covid restrictions only targeting areas where they are most needed.” One option available to the government, Tilton said, is to issue so-called special local government bonds.

These are bonds issued by units established by local and regional governments to finance public infrastructure projects. In the embattled property market, the government has also encouraged lenders to support developers, Tilton said. Borrowing more to boost growth would be a step backwards for Beijing, which was trying to reduce debt even before the pandemic began. The government has aggressively targeted the real estate sector by implementing its “three red lines” policy, which aims to rein in developers after years of growth fueled by excessive debt. The policy sets a debt limit in relation to the company’s cash flows, assets and capital levels. However, that led to a debt crisis late last year, with Evergrande and other developers starting to default on their debts.