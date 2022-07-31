China-made Zhaoxin KX-6000G CPU with integrated GT10C0 GPU features the same performance as NVIDIA’s GT 630

Chinese domestic chip manufacturer, Zhaoxin, enters the world of APUs with its first product, CPU KX-6000Goffering up to 1.5 TFLOPs of GPU horsepower.

Domestic Chinese Chip Maker, Zhaoxin, Equips the KX-6000G CPU with 1.5 TFLOPs Integrated GPU and Speed ​​of NVIDIA’s Decade-Old GT 630

To make matters clear, Zhaoxin is a Chinese chip maker that offers both CPU and GPU IPs based on their own architectures. The manufacturer’s next-generation KX-6000 CPU lineup will replace the KX-5000 and ZX-200 CPUs that were on the market from 2017-2018. The latest chipset is expected to include 4 cores, 8 threads, speeds up to 3.0GHz, support for DDR4 DRAM, PCIe 3.0 I/O, and a native 16nm architecture.

Last month, we talked about how to use Zhaoxin’s KH-4000 series CPUs It managed to deliver single-core performance close to that of AMD’s first-generation Ryzen CPUs based on Zen architecture. Compared to the KX series that mainly targets the domestic consumer segment, the KH series mainly targets the server segment and offers up to 16 cores and 16 threads. It is also based on a 16nm process node although the architecture is not as updated as the KX-6000G CPUs.

So, going back to the Zhaoxin KX-6000G CPUs which we may also refer to as APUs since they use the same Zhaoxin-made Zhaoxin C1080 GPU found in Glenfly Arise-GT-10C0 dGPU which was launched in the Chinese domestic market just a few days ago. Now the same discrete chip is packaged inside the Zhaoxin KX-6000G CPUs. The naming scheme and chip design look a lot like AMD’s Ryzen Desktop APUs which also use a separate GPU architecture and have a “G” attached to them.

According to Zhaoxin, a CPU has 8 cores and 16 threads made possible by merging two blocks on the same package. The standard version of the KX-6000 CPUs only comes with the integrated C-960 GPU that provides support for VGA, HDMI, and DP at resolutions up to 4K. The new integrated GPU not only provides increased performance, but also better graphics capabilities.

Zhaoxin’s KX-6000G CPU tested with integrated GT10C0 GPU in 3DMark 11. (Image credits: MyDrivers)

For starters, in 3DMark 11, the Zhaoxin integrated GPU scores around 1,000 points which is over 3x more than the older GPU. It comes with an all-new graphics and image processing engine that is compatible with Galaxy Kirin KOS, Tongxin Software UOS, Windows, and many other mainstream Chinese operating systems. The chip also provides full compliance with DirectX 11, Open GL 4.5 and OpenGL 1.2 APIs while outputting a native 4K screen. While it’s a huge improvement over its predecessor, the integrated chip is still only on par with the NVIDIA GT 630 graphics card in the 3DMark 11 (Performance) benchmark that scores similarly. (Result from the GT 630 review from Vmodtech):

The Zhaoxin KX-6000G CPU was also tested in GLMark 2 where it scored 3116 points, and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 scored 10516 points in the same benchmark. For the CPU, the Zhaxoin chip registers over 15,000 MIPS in multi-threaded decompression which makes it faster than the AMD Ryzen 3 1300X and close to the Intel Core i5-7500. We used the following degrees of TechSpot Review To make a comparative graph:

4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000

With that said, Chinese GPU makers have been doing their best to reach parity with AMD and NVIDIA GPUs since 2016. Recently, Jing Jiaoui And the inosilicon It sparked their plans to deliver GTX 1080 and Vega class performance in the coming years. Zhaoxin is also Runs on a range of x86 processors that could rival AMD’s first-generation Ryzen processors while Loongson targets Zen 3 performance with upcoming CPUs by 2023.