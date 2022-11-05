China is rocking again as the booster missile falls out of control in the Pacific Ocean

The US Space Command said, early Friday morning, that pieces of a Chinese rocket stage weighing 23 tons have returned to Earth in the Pacific Ocean. In a pair of tweetss.

This was the last round of China’s celestial roulette which involved a deliberate, uncontrolled return to the atmosphere. The rocket stage, by design, did not include a system for directing it to a specific place on Earth, away from people.

This resulted in a tense observing of the skies around the world. As it did three times before in 2020, 2021 and earlier this year, China launched the Long March 5B missile, one of the most powerful rockets in operation today, on Monday to move it. The third and final unit of its Tiangong space stationwhich is the focus of the space program, which is second only to NASA in technological development.

Each time, China has successfully bet that the missile parts will not cause injuries to people on the ground. But while there were no immediate reports of damage, Friday’s re-entry caused disruption, including the closure of Spanish airspace that delayed hundreds of flights in the morning. It is expected that a missile of the same design will be used at least again in 2023.