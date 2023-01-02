China is once again deceiving the world regarding the Covid pandemic

For three years, he has focused on American politics cost Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as Director-General of the WHO, has been constantly fuming about China’s Covid-19 actions and the transparency of Beijing’s leadership in the first months of 2020 – while Beijing went silent for weeks in December 2019. Resignation of Director General is universal Petition 720,000 people demanded it, while Republican Senator Martha McSally also called for the immediate removal of the “Communist Director General”. The WHO has come under further criticism for not declaring a global pandemic until mid-March 2020, when it already existed in more than 100 countries.

China held the presidency of the UN Security Council in March 2020 and the topic of the coronavirus He didn’t consider it A security issue. By the end of March the confirmed death toll had surpassed 40,000 worldwide and Antonio Guterres, the UN chief. He nailed it: The pandemic is increasing instability, insurgencies and conflicts worldwide.

Is China keeping everything quiet again?

Since December 7, the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in China has increased dramatically. On this day, Beijing rules He left suddenly With “Zero-Covid” policy. At the same time, related strict movement restrictions were lifted and restrictions on activities within the country were significantly relaxed.

In response to the shocking developments, China’s National Health Commission stopped publishing daily totals of new Covid-19 infections and deaths in mid-December. In future, the low-ranking Chinese Center for Disease Control (CCDC) will provide Covid-19 statistics “for reference and research purposes”.

After that, CCDC announced nationwide on December 24, only in China 2940 new infections and suffered zero deaths due to Covid-19. Meanwhile, the Zhejiang Provincial Government near Shanghai he said, about one million new Covid-19 infections are recorded every day. Officials expect the number of daily infections to peak at two million infections soon, they added.

Fooling the world again?! Photo: Deposit photos

The staggering discrepancy between provincial government numbers and those reported by Beijing means that the numbers released by the central government are completely unreliable.

The In the past days As the coronavirus has broken out across the country since restrictions were lifted, bodies have piled up in China’s homes awaiting bookings for cremation as funeral homes hire new staff to transport the dead. Morgues in Beijing have been filled with bodies awaiting cremation for weeks.

Surrender to Covid and rising mortality Undermining President Xi’s support In the leading circles of the party. The Communist Party is clearly panicking and resorting to lies again.

Accurate data for national and global health

For an infectious disease, truthfully reported, accurate numbers of infections and resulting deaths are critical. Without it, the affected country, other countries, international organizations and private individuals cannot take appropriate countermeasures.

It’s been three years since the novel coronavirus outbreak first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan before spreading around the world. During the initial outbreak, the Chinese government did not release enough information.

Delays in the initial response of China and other countries to contain the pandemic and prevent the spread of Covid-19 across national borders led to confusion. The current actions of the Chinese government once again expose the mistakes of the communist regime.

Washington has already warned

Ned Price, a spokesman for the US State Department in recent days He warnedIf the virus continues to spread in China, it has the potential to cause a mutation.

This is based on anonymous sources from Bloomberg News and internal minutes of China’s National Health Commission. He saysIn the first 20 days of December, a total of about 248 million (!!) Chinese were infected with Covid.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on December 29 that travelers from China must submit a negative Covid-19 test. Starting January 5, all travelers from China aged 2 years or older must obtain a negative PCR or antigen self-test 2 days prior to departure from China, Hong Kong or Macau. The United Kingdom will also introduce the measure on January 5.

Italy, France and Spain already require travelers from China to submit to a Covid test, as concerns about the resurgence of the virus grow.

Zero-Covid is over

All in all, it is logical that China will eventually abandon its zero covid policy. However, the current dilemma has arisen because the Chinese government has not prepared adequate countermeasures in line with the political change.

Immunization rates among China’s elderly population remain low. Also homemade vaccines are not as effective as those made in western countries. Chinese officials seem to have embraced “vaccine nationalism” to demonstrate the superiority of the communist system.

