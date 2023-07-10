China has discovered a monstrous object on Mars that is 400,000 years old

Mars has been the center of interest lately as NASA has been carrying out exciting projects on the surface of the red planet, meanwhile the persistence and curiosity of Mars has also become the center of interest for the people of the world. News about the Red Planet comes almost on a conveyor belt, and experts report a lot on other social media platforms, often explaining what they find.

NASA hasn’t hidden that one of the mission’s most important missions is to look for signs of life on Mars, but it’s also important during the mission to find out what kinds of changes have occurred on Mars that have changed the surface. of the planet and there was life on the infected red planet.

Few people know that China’s Mars rover actually sent data home from the Red Planet’s surface, so a lot of interesting stuff has come from there in the past. Now the Sapce.cominformed on it Nature The Mars rover found evidence of a dramatic change on Mars 400,000 years ago. Above the bright hills, there are dark ridges even in a transverse direction, indicating that the wind direction has also changed. The last ice age on Mars was 400,000 years ago, so the patterns are consistent with that. This means that a drastic change took place 400,000 years ago, traces of which are also visible on the surface, and data from the Mars rover can now help us understand this.

This discovery will help humanity to get the answer to the question of what Mars was like and what exactly happened on the surface of the planet to change the landscape so much. In this way, new theories will help future research.

