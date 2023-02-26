February 26, 2023

China gives arms to the Russians, the US threatens them behind closed doors

Beijing will have to make its own decisions about how to act, whether to provide military assistance, etc. — but going down this path could come at a heavy price for China.

Sullivan said on CNN.

China hasn’t committed to the package, but Beijing hasn’t ruled out the possibility either, Sullivan said in a separate interview on ABC’s “This Week.” U.S. officials have warned their Chinese counterparts behind closed doors about the consequences of such a move, Sullivan said, without elaborating.

CIA Director William Burns also expressed his opinion on China in an interview that aired on Sunday.

We are sure that the Chinese leadership will consider providing dangerous equipment. We haven’t seen a final decision made, nor have we seen any evidence that they are actually carrying dangerous devices

Burns said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Republican Rep. Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said drones are among the deadliest weapons China is sending to the Russians.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that the US would not stand idly by if China supplied Russia with lethal weapons for use in Ukraine, but told ABC News in an interview: “I don’t expect China to supply Russia with a large arms package.”

Front page illustration Source: Kyoto News via Getty Images

