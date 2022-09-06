China earthquake kills dozens as earthquakes in Chengdu close its doors | China

At least 46 people were killed in a powerful earthquake that hit the southwest China It was felt by millions of people confined to their homes under the strict Covid lockdown in Chengdu.

The US Geological Survey said the 6.6-magnitude earthquake occurred about 26 miles (43 kilometers) southeast of the city of Kangding at a depth of about six miles.

China’s state broadcaster CCTV said 17 people died in Yan City, while 29 deaths were reported in neighboring Ganzi Prefecture.

“Sixteen people are missing and 50 others injured,” closed-circuit television said late on Monday.

The earthquakes also shook buildings in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province, and the neighboring city of Chongqing.

“I felt it very strongly, and some of my neighbors on the ground floor said they felt it noticeably,” said Chen, a resident.

“But since Chengdu is under epidemic management, people are not allowed to leave their apartment complexes, so many of them have rushed to their yards.”

CCTV reported that mountain landslides triggered by the quake caused “significant damage” in at least one town.

The radio said that the road to another town was cut off and telecommunications lines in the areas inhabited by more than 10,000 people, adding that the shocks also led to power outages in some power stations in Qarzi and Yan.

A video posted online by the China Earthquake Networks Center showed boulders falling on the slopes of mountains in Luoding County, creating clouds of dust as the tremors caused phone lines to vibrate.

Official media reported that several aftershocks were recorded in nearby areas. A smaller quake of magnitude 4.6 struck eastern Tibet less than an hour after the first quake, according to the US Geological Survey.

Hundreds of rescue workers were dispatched to the epicenter, CCTV reported, showing footage of orange-clad firefighters on trucks sailing down a highway littered with stones and other debris.

More than 1,000 soldiers have been brought in to help the rescue workers, the Sichuan Seismological Agency said.

The authorities also sent thousands of tents, blankets and folding beds to the affected areas, according to the radio.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on local authorities to “make saving lives a top priority, doing their best to save people in the affected areas and reduce loss of life,” CCTV reported.

A Chongqing resident said the quake was “very noticeable” and that it shook lights and furniture in his fifth-floor apartment.

that 8.0 magnitude earthquake in 2008 In Sichuan, it left tens of thousands dead and inflicted severe damage.

In June, at least four people were killed and dozens injured in two earthquakes in southwest China.

Authorities in Chengdu Extended city closure On Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases increased.

The region also suffered from severe weather in summer, with a heat wave that broke the record This causes the rivers to dry up In regions including Chongqing.