Children at Mariupol steel plant losing teeth and hair from stress: report

Many women and children take refuge in the Azovstal iron plant in Mariupol amid Russian attacks.

Children lose their teeth and hair from the stress of their condition, The Times of London said.

Russian forces carried out renewed airstrikes on the Azovstal plant this week.

Some children hiding in a steel mill in Mariupol lose their hair and teeth from stress after watching their parents get killed, The Times of London reported on Thursday.

Russia He said last week They “liberated” the Ukrainian port city except for the Azovstal steel plant, which serves as the final stronghold of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.

Ukrainian officials said the civilians hiding in the steel plant’s extensive network of tunnels were mostly women and children.

A woman known only as Victoria told The Times that she had been in contact with her 36-year-old brother, a National Guard soldier who had been sheltering in Azovstal since the start of the war. Didn’t want to name it for safety reasons.

“There are a lot of civilians,” she told the Times. “I think a lot of them are Azovstal workers. There are also many whose houses have been destroyed. Many old people and children.”

The woman told The Times that according to her brother, many of the children sheltering in Azovstal had turned gray and had begun to stutter from the stress of seeing their parents killed.

“Some lose their hair and teeth,” she added.

Insider was unable to independently verify Victoria’s allegations. It is also unclear how many children were affected, or exactly where and when their parents died.

Earlier this week, Russian forces began renewed air strikes At the Azovstal plant and even attempted to storm it, Ukrainian officials said.

On Thursday, Ukrainian troops at the factory said on Telegram Russian forces bombed a field hospital in the factory. It was not clear how many people were killed in the attack.

The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that the Ukrainian forces are also Planning to remove civilians from the steel plant. He did not give further details about the details of the operation.

United nations He said on Tuesday Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed “in principle” to the attempt to evacuate Azovstal.