Chiefs-Chargers final injury report: Mikul Hardiman case considered ‘short-lived’ for now

every training day of the season, Kansas City Chiefs Issuance of an official injury report prior to the next match. This week, Kansas City travels to California for a showdown Los Angeles Chargers on me Sunday Night Football. Kick-off is set for 7:20 PM arrowhead time.

Here’s the latest injury report released by the president, including official injury designations for Sunday’s game:

heads

player note infection got married Thursday Friday condition Mikol Hardman WR Abdominal / disease DNP IR Unavailable Unavailable Jojo Smith Schuster WR concussion DNP DNP DNP Outside Chris Lamons Cb concussion DNP DNP LP Outside Jerrick McKinnon RB Hamstring/shoulder LP LP LP – by Garrus Snead Cb knee LP LP LP – Andrew Willy t attached F.P F.P F.P – Isiah Pacheco RB quad F.P F.P F.P – Marquis Valdes-Scantling WR illness DNP LP F.P –

chargers

player note infection got married Thursday Friday condition Dustin Hopkins K R DNP DNP LP Doubt Keenan Allen WR hamstrings LP LP F.P Search Mike Williams WR ankle LP LP F.P Search Trey Pepkins III t knee LP LP F.P – Gerald Everett T.E groin LP LP F.P – DeAndre Carter WR ribs LP LP F.P – Chris Rumph II OLB knee LP LP F.P – Khalil Mac OLB yoke DNP F.P F.P – JK Scott s illness DNP DNP F.P –

some notes

Wide receiver Mikul Hardman (belly/illness) was removed from injury report after the fact placed on injured reserve . He will miss Sunday’s game against the Chargers and at least the next three games (More on that here).

Andy Reid on Hardman: "I think it probably ends up being him in the short term. We'll just see how he feels going down the road here — but for now, I'll probably tell you in the short term."

Reid refused To go into more detail about Hardman.

Cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) You won't play In the game because they are still in Concussion protocol .

Reid said wide receiver Marquis Valdes-Scantling (illness), running back Jerrick McKinnon (hamstring/shoulder) and running back Legarius Snead (knee) are all Ready to go – Although some recording Limited sessions this week. None of them were given an injury rating.

Right tackle Andrew Wiley (elbow) has scored three straight days of Full of He practices wearing an elbow brace – and it's also good to play on Sunday.

Reminder: Although offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) has returned to training, he did not appear on the injury report. still on Physically unable to perform a list (PUP) ( More on that here ). Its 21-day window ends on Wednesday, November 23.

There were a lot of changes in Friday's injury report for the Chargers. The headliner is that wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) – both of whom were Limited In this week's practices – upgraded to Participants in the full practice On Friday and listed as Doubtful for the game. Smart money says they'll play on Sunday – but we'll see.

Placekicker Dustin Hopkins (string) was a Limited Participant after his absence from Wednesday and Thursday practices. he is Doubtful As for the game – which means Cameron Decker will likely take on those missions against the bosses. Meanwhile, gambler JK Scott a Full participant After being ill on Wednesday and Thursday. Without injury specified, he is expected to play.

Four other Chargers were Limited In practice — Trey Pipkins III (knee), tight end Gerald Everett (groin), wide receiver DeAndre Carter (ribs) and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II (knee) — have all been upgraded to full participants Friday. No injury identified, so everyone should expect to dress up against Kansas City.

