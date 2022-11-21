Chiefs-Chargers: 10 things heard during the Week 11 victory

Sunday night, f Kansas City Chiefs hold on to victory, 30-27 Over the Los Angeles Chargers to go 8-2 on the season. Here are some of the things Tom Rupprecht heard during the victory.

“Imagine how much pre-season Energy The buzz the Chargers would get if they happened to make the playoffs in one of these years! “ “I don’t know. He might have tried putting Derwin James on big on Kelsey? “ “It’s funny how that is Cleveland Browns And the Buffalo bills There were more fans in Detroit than there were fans in their fucking stadium.” “Seriously, when they spent $5 billion on this place, they probably should have also bought some fans.” “Uh-oh! Looks like the Jersey mob summoned a jab on Tony’s hamstring.” “Fonzi is here to see Patrick Mahomes. Potsie is here to see Justin Herbert.” “I hope Clark Hunt is having fun in Qatar – but if he gets any ideas about banning beer sales in Arrowhead, we’ve got a problem.” “Do you think Kelce’s Deion Sanders impression could be extended to returning kicks?” “It is strange that Herbert should see Gaylen Watson in person… after having seen him in his nightmares for the past two months.” “As we sit around the table on Thursday, let’s remember what we’re grateful for: We still have two games left against the Broncos!”