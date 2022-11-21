Chiefs-Chargers: 10 things heard during the Week 11 victory

Sunday night, f Kansas City Chiefs hold on to victory, 30-27 Over the Los Angeles Chargers to go 8-2 on the season. Here are some of the things Tom Rupprecht heard during the victory.
- “Imagine how much pre-season Energy The buzz the Chargers would get if they happened to make the playoffs in one of these years! “
- “I don’t know. He might have tried putting Derwin James on big on Kelsey? “
- “It’s funny how that is Cleveland Browns And the Buffalo bills There were more fans in Detroit than there were fans in their fucking stadium.”
- “Seriously, when they spent $5 billion on this place, they probably should have also bought some fans.”
- “Uh-oh! Looks like the Jersey mob summoned a jab on Tony’s hamstring.”
- “Fonzi is here to see Patrick Mahomes. Potsie is here to see Justin Herbert.”
- “I hope Clark Hunt is having fun in Qatar – but if he gets any ideas about banning beer sales in Arrowhead, we’ve got a problem.”
- “Do you think Kelce’s Deion Sanders impression could be extended to returning kicks?”
- “It is strange that Herbert should see Gaylen Watson in person… after having seen him in his nightmares for the past two months.”
- “As we sit around the table on Thursday, let’s remember what we’re grateful for: We still have two games left against the Broncos!”
