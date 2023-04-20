Chief Brett Veitch shares thoughts on the wide receiving room ahead of the NFL Draft

Will Kansas City go away with the 31st pick?

With the year 2023 NFL Draft Just one week later, General Manager Brett Veitch takes stock of his team’s spacious receiving room.

“I think you’re always looking to pick up more talent and go deeper,” Fitch told reporters Thursday.

For the second consecutive season, Veach answered pre-draft questions about who would receive passes from – Important – Now twice power Champion and League MVP Patrick Mahomes.

“We have really good players,” Veitch said of the Kansas City room as it currently stands. “[Marquez Valdes-Scantling] and Sky [Moore] And [Kadarius] Tony… bring back Justin Watson, Richie James… we can definitely play out there and line up and win games.”

World champions have seen reigning JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman opt for deals elsewhere, leaving behind 103 catches and 1,230 yards Of the total production of 2022.

“I would say the same thing about the offensive line, the defensive line and the receiver position,” Fitch continued. “We’re always looking to go deeper, more athletic, and more talented. We’re happy with the guys we have. But like every team in this draft, we can find ways to improve our squad.”

The Kansas City front office is really getting into the big room, meeting up with familiar face Justin Watson on a two-year deal and signing former New York Giants Richie James, who Veitch says the team has been eyeing for a while.

“Always loved it [James]. I think he’s a versatile guy,” Fitch admitted, adding that he expected the 5-foot-9 pacer to contribute as a returner for the boat. “A few years ago, there was a trading deadline period when he was in [San Francisco 49ers]… I think we actually tried to trade in his favor. One of those is, you know, cord-cutting waiver deals.”

Although the deal didn’t materialize at the time, James arrived in Kansas City as another “Swiss Army Knife” player on offense that Mahomes led along with another former New York giant in Tony Cadarius.

“We have a lot of high hopes for him,” said the team’s general manager, doubling down on the organization’s commitment to the third year wide out of the University of Florida. “He was a first-round pick for a reason. There’s a reason we traded him, we felt like he was a first-round talent.”

Veitch praised Tony’s athleticism and mental approach to the game while acknowledging his troubled history with injuries.

Fitch ended “I think if he stays healthy and continues to build that chemistry with the coaching staff and with Pat…the sky’s the limit for him”.

