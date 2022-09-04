September 4, 2022

Chief Analyst Calling Crypto Collapse Says Rallies Imminent for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano

Chief Analyst Calling Crypto Collapse Says Rallies Imminent for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano

One crypto strategist who successfully crashed this year in the digital asset markets says there are spikes on the horizon for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH(and Cardano)ADA).

Analyst under the pseudonym Capo Tells His 503k followers are on Twitter, as Bitcoin appears to be preparing for a sudden rally now that the crypto king has put up a diagonal resistance on the lower time frame.

“The main downtrend line has been broken. The bullish short pressure confirmation would be the $20,700-$20,800 resistance break. Next, we should see $22,500-$23,000. Nullifying the idea of ​​short pressure: a break of $19,500 and the main confirmation would be a clean break of $20,500. $19,000.”

source: Capo / Twitter

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $19,815, flat on the day.

Next up is Ethereum, which Capo says currently presents a good opportunity for short-term traders.

“Long ETH, good [risk/reward] Rate. Target price: $1800.

picture
source: Capo / Twitter

Looking at Kabo’s chart, he expects Ethereum to correct sharply to around $1,300 after hitting its target. At the time of writing, ETH is valued at $1,558, which is also stable per day.

The cryptographic strategist also monitors the Cardano smart contract protocol. According to Capo, the ADA broke out of the diagonal resistance and now appears to be on its way to its target at $0.52.

“Playing well. The stop loss has moved to the break-even point.

picture
source: Capo / Twitter

Although near-term Capo is bullish on Cardano, its chart shows that it expects ADA to see a deep bounce back to around $0.30 after achieving the target price.

See also  Jim Kramer says sports fanatics should consider buying these 3 stocks

At the time of writing, Cardano is trading at $0.47, an increase of over 4% on the day.

nbsp

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should perform their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, or digital assets. Please be aware that your transfers and transactions are at your own risk, and any losses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend buying or selling any cryptocurrency or digital assets, and The Daily Hodl is not an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl is involved in affiliate marketing.

Featured Image: Shutterstock/SimpleB

