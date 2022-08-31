‘Chicago PD’: Tracy Spiridakos interacts with Jesse Lee Soffer Leaving

Stay still, my little “high” heart.

Chicago PD Actress Tracy Spiridakos opens up about the news that her on-screen husband, Jesse Lee Souffer H ewill leave Dick Wolf’s actions over the next season 10.

The actress wrote “Jesse, what can I say, you are the best ever” Instagram. “Thank you for your kindness, guidance and friendship. You are the greatest on-screen husband a girl could ask for. I will miss being with you every day. Can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever.”

As previously reported, Soffer is set to leave Chicago PD In the fall — season 10 premieres Wednesday, September 21 at 10/9c on NBC — having played Detective Jay Halstead since its 2014 premiere. This puts a nail in the coffin of “Upstead,” the romantic pairing between Soffer Halstead and Spyrdakus. Upton, because it won’t be around anymore.

The intelligence cops officially started dating in season 8 before escaping in the courtroom in season 9. They appeared together in the Season 9 finale to take down Anna, who held Voight at gunpoint. (Read the full final summary over here.)

