Chicago gay bars boycott Bud Lite as brewer Dylan Mulvaney shuns

May 7, 2023 | 4:15 p.m

Here is the mud in their eyes.

Five gay bars in Chicago are boycotting Anheuser-Busch to distance her from transgender social media star Dylan Mulvaney after her collaboration with Arpil 1 sparked outrage among conservatives and calls for a Bud Light boycott.

Sidetrack Bar in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood Share her boycott plan on Instagramnoting the brewer’s moves “seriously call into question their support of the LGBTQ+ community.”

“For 41 years, Sidetrack has promoted liquor and beer businesses that want to mobilize an LGBTQ+ customer base to actively support our community,” the bar statement said.

“Bud Light’s recent decision to drop Dylan Mulvaney’s campaign, to put on ‘leave’ those who created it, as well as the CEO’s statement, falsely underscores the position that it is acceptable to acquiesce to the demands of those who do not support the Trans community and wish to erase the LGBTQ+ vision.”

The famous TikTok influencer and actress has more than 10 million followers.

The pub said the Anheuser-Busch boycott would continue until the brewer “can prove that it will not bow to hateful voices that wish to erase LGBTQ+ existence.”

The 2Bears Tavern Group, which owns four bars in Chicago, announced that its establishments will no longer serve Anheuser-Busch products due to “anti-transgender actions and statements.”

in its announcement Instagramthe group retracted the statement provided by Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth amid the controversy.

Its CEO’s statement, wiping out all transgender people in favor of fighting the barbs, was callous and hurtful. CEO Brendan Whitworth’s excuse that Anheuser-Busch “never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people” amounted to saying the rights and safety of transgender people They are topics worth discussing.”

“They are not,” the group declared.

Busch distributors across the US are feeling the fallout, with many bars in more conservative states now refusing to stock Bud Light.

The beer company’s $132 billion market capitalization has fallen by about $5 billion since the campaign was launched on April 1.

Anheuser-Busch’s market capitalization has fallen by $5 billion since the campaign was launched in April.

The company had previously defended its decision to hire Mulvaney before its CEO succumbed to the angry conservatives, offering a heartfelt apology, saying, “We’re in the business of getting people together for a beer.”

It’s unclear if any New York City bars have also decided to boycott Anheuser-Busch, but in 2021 the iconic Stonewall Inn poured Bud Light down its drains in response to the brand’s owner donating thousands of dollars to conservative lawmakers who endorsed anti-transgender legislation, According to Reuters.





