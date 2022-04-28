The Chicago Blackhawks have appointed Jeff Greenberg, formerly with the Chicago Cubs, as their new assistant general manager.

General Manager Kyle Davidson confirmed the news to ESPN on Thursday, saying Greenberg would “help pass the Black Hawk to the next generation.”

“It’s a direction I’ve always wanted to follow, to bring in that outside influence and experience that we don’t have inside the company, and someone who can provide a unique perspective on how to run the front office,” Davidson told ESPN. “I’m excited to have his influence in our group. I think he can help us with He pushed us into the area where a lot of other sports are at the moment, simplifying, modernizing and adding sophistication to the decision-making process, and that hockey isn’t necessarily on a level, in my opinion.”

Davidson, 33, was appointed general manager in March after the property led an extensive search, which included Greenberg, 36, as the final candidate. Davidson has now rounded up what he calls “Basic Brain Trust” after hiring a long-time NHL CEO Norm McIver As another Co-General Manager. Maciver, 57, worked with the Blackhawks for 14 years before taking a short stint with the Seattle Kraken. Maciver will oversee exploration operations in Chicago.

The Blackhawks are in the early stages of rebuilding, and Davidson said that as they move forward, the team wants to restructure its office and modernize its operations. Specifically, Greenberg will be tasked with building new computer- and application-based systems that will simplify information for the organization — a journey he has had a front-row seat on with Cubs. Ultimately, Davidson said, the team will have all of its information centralized and “at our fingertips” which will “reduce things like unnecessary calls.”

“I started having conversations in the GM process, and it became very clear, even clearer talking to [Davidson] And [Maciver] Recently, that there is an opportunity to do something new here. There’s a desire to bring in some of the processes that we’ve built into baseball that can help drive decision-making — and that’s going to touch on everything from exploration to player development to player acquisition.”

Greenberg spent 11 years in baseball operations with the Cubs, most recently as an assistant general manager. He joined the team in 2011 and helped rebuild that resulted in the 2016 World Championships for Chicago.

“I had a very unique experience with the Cubs going in at ground level, with exposure to the things we were building,” Greenberg said. “To build a championship team, being able to produce homegrown talent is essential; this is not groundbreaking and shouldn’t surprise anyone who takes notice. The hardest thing is, how do you do these things? How do you do that? Build systems, commit to these things, and strive to find the best The information available to make the best decisions is where you can create detachment.”

Greenberg, who has a law degree, has also worked for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Pittsburgh Pirates forward offices, spending time with Major League Baseball working in labor relations. Davidson said Greenberg would not necessarily be involved in matters of salary cap and daily contracts, although his team would oversee them. Davidson said Blackhawks will fill the rest of the hockey operations crew in the coming weeks.

Davidson cautioned that the components Greenberg wants to build will “take time” and “won’t be stored overnight.”

“We’re just on our way to the early stages of rebuilding,” Davidson said. “I’m excited, and I’m excited about this appointment because we now have the cornerstone that will boost the product on ice.”

Although he has worked his entire career in baseball, Greenberg said he has always considered himself a “hockey player at heart.” Greenberg started figure skating at the age of three and played hockey as he grew up. He was raised in Pittsburgh, indicating that he was born the following year Mario Lemio Drafted by penguins, it enjoyed the success of Pittsburgh during the 1990s.

Greenberg will debut with the Blackhawks on May 9.