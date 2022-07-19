Chevy’s first electric Blazer starts at $47,000 and offers FWD, RWD or AWD options

Chevy brings the jacket for its electric car lineup. The mid-size SUV crossover is the latest of General Motors’ brand gas vehicles to feature an all-electric version, and joins the Chevrolet Equinox EVAnd the Silverado EVAnd the GMC Hummer EV.

Chevy doesn’t shine a light on the Blazer EV’s options: Buyers can choose between front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive models. In addition, there will be a high-performance model of the Blazer SS capable of 557 horsepower. It can go from 0 to 60 mph in under four seconds using what the company calls a WOW (Watt Wide Open) mode that calls on other high-performance electric settings such as Tesla’s Ludicrous and Plaid options, Lucid Motors firing mode, or Unbridled Extend put on Mustang Mach-E. Other trim levels include the 1LT, 2LT and RS, with the 1LT being the least expensive option.



Like Chevy’s upcoming EVs, the Blazer is also built on the Ultium platform. It’s capable of up to 320 miles of range on a full charge of the RS trim level and can quickly charge up to 190 kW, putting the car up to 78 miles of range in 10 minutes, according to General Motors.

The interior includes a 17.7-inch infotainment screen along with an 11-inch instrument cluster display, and GM includes the option of the advanced Super Cruise driver assistance system — which is standard on the top-of-the-line SS model. The Blazer also has a hands-free starter system that lets you switch to driving right after you close the door and put your foot on the brake.

The Blazer could follow Ford’s successful launch of the Mustang Mach-E, an electric vehicle of similar size and entry price that fills a popular segment of the US market. Both have the same range, charging capabilities, and performance trim options. GM’s approach expands above Ford’s smaller line-up of all-electric vehicles by including a Most affordable option down the market In the form of a Chevy Bolt EUV. If you want something higher, there is Cadillac Lyric even Cadillac Celestehelping to fill a portfolio approaching General Motors $35 billion target to electrify its group by 2040.

The Blazer EV 2LT and RS will be available in the summer of 2023, with prices set to start around $47,595 and $51,995 before any destination fees or charges. Chevy plans to release the SS at the end of 2023 for $65,995, while the cheapest 1LT will be released in the first quarter of 2024 for $44,995.