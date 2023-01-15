January 15, 2023

Cheryl Burke wins custody of a dog in fallout from Matthew Lawrence’s divorce

Muhammad 50 mins ago 2 min read

Cheryl Burke She dances with the letter W in the aftermath of her divorce with her Matthew Lawrence – Instead of going to court over custody of their dog… waive the white flag.

New court documents, obtained by TMZ, show that the “DWTS” star and her now-ex-husband struck a deal over the battle over who would be the primary sponsor for their French countrywoman Ysabella… something they’ve been fighting throughout the proceedings.

As of now…it looks like Cheryl will be playing the canine mom in the dog, as she’s been given all royalties – with ML agreeing to give up all documents/data related to Ysabella, including the title of “pet parent” for the Home Again service that was done Share it once.

There was a trial that was due soon if they hadn’t squashed this one, and it looks like they did in the nick of time – with all the finds pulled now.

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence

While Matthew and Cheryl finalized their divorce in September, this was one of the final points of contention… that Cheryl spoke publicly about, calling Matt’s insistence that he fight her over it “cruel.” As she has said in interviews, she always saw it as her dog.

Cheryl says she got Ysabella from an ex, and she felt so worth it. In the end, it seems he saw it that way, too. Of course, he’s on his way to new heights…now in a relationship With Chili pepper.

While Cheryl and Matt are on the same page on Ysabella, the judge hasn’t signed off yet.

