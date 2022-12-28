Chelsea Handler says Jo Koi didn’t take any “accountability” for the breakup

Chelsea Handler hasn’t spoken to ex Jo Koi “for a while” after they broke up earlier this year.

The comedian said the couple — who were longtime friends before they started dating in 2021 — couldn’t repair their friendship until Coy took “accountability” for his part in their split.

“I mean, there has to be some accountability, you know what I mean? Like, of him about what happened, because it was just ridiculous,” Handler, 47, He said in Brooke Shields’ “Now What?” Podcast Tuesday.

“I don’t think we can have a friendship

So there is some accountability and some responsibility.”

While she wouldn’t divulge exactly what Coy, 51, wasn’t to blame for, the standup comedian explained that their relationship “transformed” over the course of the 11 months they were together.

The comedian said they can’t repair their friendship until Coy takes “accountability” for his role in their split. chelseahandler / Instagram

“There were some behaviors that we just couldn’t agree on,” Handler explained. “And I felt like I was going to have to let myself go, which I probably would have been fine if I were twenty or twenty-five. But I just wasn’t willing to do that.”

The former Chelsea Lately presenter continued, saying she “wouldn’t give up” on herself even though she “loved him so much.”

“I was like, I’m not going to change the way I act to make you feel more comfortable. I don’t,” she said.

“I had to walk away from something that I really thought would be a relationship forever.”

Handler added that the couple could not agree on “several situations” and that while she thought therapy could help, “it wasn’t.”

In the end, she said, it eventually became clear that Koi was not “her person.”

The couple announced their separation in July 2022. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Getting away from him was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” she said.

Koi and the healer Call it quits in July 2022with the Author of “Life Will Be My Death” announcing that the pair is “taking a break”.

In the same month, “Handler” It was revealed in another podcast that the couple split because “you can’t fundamentally change a person.”