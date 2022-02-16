Checkout with Facebookers. in with metamats.

Google employees are called “Google employees.” Amazon workers are known as the Amazons. Yahoo employees were Yahoo.

So it was a mystery to employees at Facebook, known as Facebookers, when the company She renamed herself dead late last year.

The terminology is now no longer in question. At a meeting on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO of Meta, announced a new name for his company’s employees: Metamates.

Mr. Zuckerberg introduced the term as part of an overhaul of Meta’s values, which he said needed updating due to the company’s new direction. In October, he surprised many by turning Facebook towards The so-called metaverse, where different computing platforms are connected to each other over the Internet. The move de-emphasized the company’s social networking apps, such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, which had been under scrutiny for privacy challenges, data, hateful content and misinformation.