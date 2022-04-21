Chechen leader says Russians will set up steel plant in Mariupol by Thursday – Fighting in hell

Support for NATO members in the Czech Republic has soared, according to a national survey conducted by the STEM poll agency in late March and early April, the results of which were released in Prague on Wednesday.

According to the survey, 78 percent of NATO members in the Czech Republic support it, ten percent more than in September 2020. This is the highest rate since 1994. It is noteworthy that the proportion of strong supporters of NATO members has risen from 30 percent to 47 percent in two years, the authors of the survey pointed out.

In the wake of the war in Ukraine, 34 percent of Czechs consider the security situation in Central Europe to be serious, while nine percent say the region is not threatened by any conflict. The majority, 58 percent, believe the security situation in Central Europe is generally better, but there is currently a risk of war.

Fifty-seven percent of those polled share the West’s view of the war in Ukraine, saying the Russian regime led by President Vladimir Putin was clearly responsible for the outbreak of war. With the exception of Russia, only four percent of those surveyed are isolated. On the other hand, one-third of the Czech population is uncertain about the situation, and the survey revealed that neither Ukrainians nor Russians can fully trust the situation.

Support for EU members in the Czech Republic has increased moderately but significantly. While 46 per cent supported EU membership a year ago, 54 per cent supported it this spring and rated it positive.

Eighty-five percent of those polled support the creation of a common EU defense force, while 84 percent agree on a common energy policy, primarily a joint purchase of oil and natural gas. (MTI)