March 31, 2022

Cheating was caught in Call Of Duty while showing that he was not a cheat

Call of Duty x DJ Khaled

In the last championship match, a Call of Duty: Vanguard The player was accused of cheating. In an effort to clear his name, the player shared off-screen screenshots of his gameplay, where you can clearly see… that he was cheating.

Kenji, a streamer and semi-professional who was competing in the Checkmate Gaming competition, was playing in a 2v2 match when his opponents claimed he was using Wallhacks, cheats that let players see opponents and objects through walls.

as Dexerto TransferKenji tries to prove his innocence by setting up an off-screen camera to record his gameplay. Which … clearly recorded its use of wall hacking, which you can see in the upper left corner of the screen (yellow rectangle) a few seconds later in the video below:

Kenji was banned from Checkmate Gaming shortly after the video came out, and has since completely destroyed his Twitch and Twitter accounts. as computer games TransferHe was also subsequently banned from participating in another competition, the College CoD League, which not only penalized Kenji but also excluded his teammates “until the start of the 2023 season”. The full College CoD League statement is below:

After investigating Kenji of Grand Canyon University, CCL has determined that the third-party game-changing software is currently installed in violation of CCL Manual Section 4.2.4, and the following action is being taken.

kenji

Kenji has been permanently banned from CCL.

Grand Canyon University

Grand Canyon University has been excluded from the remainder of the 2022 season and post-season. All GCU players listed below who have competed alongside Kenji have been banned until the start of the 2023 season and may return to competition in the 2023 season. All Major League matches will be cancelled, with both teams losing wins.

eat it

jam

Silves

tanga

Grand Canyon University Academy

The GCU Academy team will be allowed to continue competing in the Academy League and their record will not be affected, although Tnka will not be allowed to continue competing with them.

Activision made a huge deal last year about its implementation of Ricochet’s anti-cheat tech across the series, which couldn’t work well if the only way this guy got caught was by playing himself.

We have reached out to Checkmate Gaming for comment.

See also  Magic Card-Loving Crypto Dorks Failed To Understand Copyright Law

