ChatGPT Plus: OpenAI launches AI-powered chatbot subscription service

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, announce On Wednesday, it is piloting a $20 monthly subscription plan that it offers users Priority access to chatbot AI even during peak times.

The paid plan, called ChatGPT Plus, comes two months after the tool went public and It soon spread rapidlythanks to its ability to create shockingly persuasive articles in response to user prompts.

Many people who wanted to test the tool were banned or joined a waiting list. Now, anyone who signs up for a subscription will benefit from faster response times and priority access to new features and improvements.

However, the tool will still be free to the general public.

“We love our free users and will continue to offer free access to ChatGPT,” the company said in a blog post. “By offering this subscription price, we’ll be able to help support making free access available to as many people as possible.”

ChatGPT Plus will be available first in the US and other countries soon after, according to the company. OpenAI said it will start inviting people from its waiting list in the coming weeks. The company also said it was “actively exploring options for low-cost plans, business plans, and data packages for greater availability.”

“ChatGPT’s preview allowed us to learn from real-world use, and we’ve made important improvements and updates based on feedback,” the company said in a statement to CNN.

Since it was made available in late November, ChatGPT has been used to generate original articles, stories, and song lyrics in response to user prompts. She drafted abstracts of research papers that fooled some scientists. Some CEOs even have them I used it to write emails or doing accounting work.

while she has It gained traction among usersIt has also raised some concerns, including about inaccuracy, its ability to perpetuate prejudices and spread misinformation, and its potential to help students cheat.

Earlier this week, OpenAI New feature, called an “AI text classifier,” which allows users to check whether an article was written by a human or AI. This release came amid concerns that an AI-enabled chatbot could help students and professionals create compelling articles. The new tool, however, is “imperfect,” according to the company.