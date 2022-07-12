July 12, 2022

Chase Elliott in the driver’s seat of the second NASCAR Cup Series

Chase Elliott waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2022.

Chase Elliot He did more than win Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He removed all doubt that he is the best candidate to win the second NASCAR Cup championship in three seasons.

Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, William Byron and Denny Hamlin He may be only one behind in the winning column, but Elliott has built momentum heading into the final seven races of the regular season, an extension that plays into his strengths.

