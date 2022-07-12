Chase Elliott in the driver’s seat of the second NASCAR Cup Series

Chase Elliot He did more than win Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He removed all doubt that he is the best candidate to win the second NASCAR Cup championship in three seasons.

Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, William Byron and Denny Hamlin He may be only one behind in the winning column, but Elliott has built momentum heading into the final seven races of the regular season, an extension that plays into his strengths.

Training sessions on the road are usually Chase Elliott’s strength

Chase Elliott waits on the grid before the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Championships at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2022. | James Gilbert / Getty Images

The first thing to note about Chase Elliott building a fairly comfortable lead in points more than two-thirds of the way through the regular season is that he did so without taking advantage of his strength. seven his 13 career wins NASCAR Cup Series The season’s entry came in road laps, but the three wins in 2022 were on the oval.

In three training sessions on the road this year, Elliott put 26The tenth in Fontana, eighth in Sonoma, and second in Rhode America. Oddly enough, the three drivers who rode in Victory Lane were all first-time winners of the Cup Series. While they were making headlines, Elliott had some race points and seven stage points, but no stage wins counted toward the playoff standings.

The odds are strongly that that will change in the upcoming road courses at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen. Winning one of the two will boost your Season Points and Playoff Points.

Chase Elliott is way ahead of him at this point in 2020

Chase Elliott went to the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series qualifiers as the seventh in regular season points. Kevin Harvick (seven) and Denny Hamlin (six) combined for 13 regular season wins and started the playoffs with 42 and 27 points, respectively. By comparison, Elliott won two races and earned just 16 points in the playoffs. He didn’t capture the points lead until the Martinsville race, the final pre-Championship 4 competition.

Through 19 races that season, Elliott finished fifth in points and fell behind leader Hamlin in playoff points, 28-10. He took another win along his stretch but lost quite a bit of ground along the way despite six top-10 performances in the last seven races before qualifying.

Elliott was similarly strong last year, with six more results in the top ten. If he repeats this summer, he should finish the regular season easily with a minimum of another 20 break points, giving him at least 40 points.

Recent results, including two wins in the last three races, bode well for Elliott.

Atlanta was cute with Dawsonville’s favorite son

Being from Dawsonville, Georgia, Chase Elliott considers Atlanta Motor Speedway to be his home track. This weekend, there was no place like home. Elliott won the first two stages and the race, and racked up his maximum breakout points on the day.

The seven points raised his points total to 20, which ultimately led to the four drivers being separated from the four drivers who had two wins each. If he gets a 40-point playoff after the summer Daytona race, Elliott could have a 20-point lead over everyone else on the field.

This will be a huge step towards achieving the first two conversions.

Here’s what the current score picture looks like:

Rank driver points wins the race Stage wins break points top 5 Top 10 1 Chase Elliot 684 3 5 20 6 13 2 Ryan Blaney 637 0 5 5 7 10 3 Ross Chastain 634 2 3 13 10 13 4 Kyle Larson 579 1 2 7 8 10 5 Kyle Bush 569 1 1 6 6 11 6 Martin Truex Jr. 566 0 5 5 2 7 7 Joey Logano 562 2 2 12 5 8 8 Christopher Bell 523 0 0 0 4 10 9 Alex Bowman 508 1 1 6 3 9 10 William Byron 505 2 3 13 4 5 11 Kevin Harvick 504 0 0 0 4 10 12 Eric Almerola 481 0 0 0 2 6 13 Austin Cendrick 465 1 1 6 3 6 14 Tyler Riddick 458 1 2 7 5 7 15th Daniel Suarez 451 1 2 7 4 7 16 Kurt Busch 449 1 2 7 5 7

Rank driver points wins the race Stage wins break points top 5 Top 10 17 Eric Jones 447 0 0 0 2 6 18 Chase Brisco 443 1 2 7 3 4 19 Denny Hamlin 409 2 2 12 3 4 20 Austin Dillon 407 0 0 0 3 6 21 Michael McDowell 406 0 0 0 1 7 22 Justin Haley 374 0 0 0 1 2 23 Chris Bucher 360 0 0 0 1 5 24 Bubba Wallace 345 0 1 1 1 2 25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 333 0 0 0 1 5 26 Cole Custer 323 0 0 0 0 1 27 Ty Dillon 310 0 0 0 0 1

Rank driver points wins the race Stage wins break points top 5 Top 10 28 Harrison Burton 308 0 0 0 0 1 29 Todd Gilliland 284 0 0 0 0 0 30 Brad Kiselowski 266 0 0 -10 0 2 31 Corey Lagoy 222 0 0 0 1 1 32 kodi ware 148 0 0 0 0 0 33 David Rajan 61 0 0 0 0 1 34 joy hand 44 0 0 0 0 0 35 Greg Bevel 24 0 0 0 0 0 36 Jacques Villeneuve 15th 0 0 0 0 0 37 Boris Said 11 0 0 0 0 0 38 Kyle Tilly 7 0 0 0 0 0

