“Charmed,” Dynasty Among Cancellations on The CW – The Hollywood Reporter

CW It continues to shrink the ranks of its written list as the network is currently in the process of potentially selling the Nexstar range of stations.

The announcer led by Mark Bidowitz canceled CharmAnd DynastyRoswell, New Mexico and juniors 4400 And Naomi. The future remains to be determined Legacies, Tom Swift And star girl. Into the dark, Star Girl And drawing nancy branch Tom Swift Not yet displayed. The CW also chose not to renew in the dark After his next fourth season.

This news follows the cancellation Batuman and the legends of tomorrow Last month. Sources say the sound-stage rentals for both DC Comics dramas were high, and Warner Bros. producers didn’t want to. TV in its extension.

The network delivered early renewals to its seven core shows in March with pickups All America, Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Superman and Louis And Walker. All Americans: Homecoming It was renovated earlier Thursday.

This is easily the CW’s biggest round of cancellations in years, as the youth-focused network has worked under Pedowitz – the longest running run on broadcast – for some time to stabilize and develop its roster to the point where the original series was launched over the course of the year. That changed this year with the CW corporate backers, CBS Studios (a division of Paramount Global) and Warner Bros. TV from Warner Bros. Discovery, who are looking to withdraw ownership of the network from their own wallets.

The CW was previously driven by revenue from the $1 billion Netflix deal that saw the network’s script series streamed onto the service. The CW chose not to renew this deal because Warners and Paramount wanted to stream their originals on their own platforms, HBO Max and Paramount+. International revenue has also largely faded away as these rights are now also being held within the company rather than being sold abroad and contributing millions to its studios. Station group Nexstar is a likely candidate to buy The CW, although other suitors are also in the mix. No deal is expected before next week’s pre-shows for Madison Avenue ad buyers.

In the meantime, The CW is doing its best to continue business as usual, with Pedowitz delivering Three demo commands this year. While Nexstar knows how shows will perform on The CW, early indications are that the station host – if a deal can be reached – can keep things running as usual for the foreseeable future.

However, the sale of the CW could – over time – change face From the network because it is unclear what the potential buyer’s long-term plans are.

batuman (Cancelled after three seasons)Charm (done after four)Dynasty (five seasons)And legends of tomorrow (Seven)Roswell, New Mexico (four) , in the dark (Four) The juniors 4400 And Naomi They were among those excluded from the March renovations. Many were a staple on the schedule due to lucrative airtime and international deals that preceded the arrival of HBO Max. Dynasty, For example, it is the lowest rated script series on television but due to its well-known title, it has been a huge international success.

the end of legends of tomorrow And batuman CW leaves with a DC roster that includes Sparkle (which is expected to conclude with the previously announced ninth season) and Superman and Louis. (Prolific producer Greg Berlanti has another DC show in the works for The CW with the pilot Gotham Knightswhich is not considered batuman Role.)

With Warners and CBS Studios now divested in The CW, the new parent company will likely open doors to other third-party buyers with the potential to offer both studios some sort of guarantee for a certain volume of shows within a predetermined time frame. At the same time, The CW will now have space in the schedule for potential new series and other low-cost unrecorded shows as the Founding Fathers look to cut expenses for a new potential owner.

The CW has three pilots in the works, all of whom are either published or based on well-known properties: DC Comics Drama Gotham Knights; Walker: Independence, preface by the reboot starring Jared Padalecki; And supernatural prefix Winchester. They all have links to The CW’s longest-running drama, supernaturalwhere Misha Collins plays the title role Gotham Knights. It is expected that they will all be cast in the series.

