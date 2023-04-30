Charlie Munger is said to be warning of problems in the US commercial real estate market

Charlie Munger believes that there are problems ahead for the US commercial real estate market.

The 99-year-old investor told financial times That US banks are full of “bad loans” that will be vulnerable as “trouble times” come and real estate prices fall.

“The situation is not as bad as it was in 2008,” he said in an interview with the newspaper “Financial Times”. “But problems happen to banks just as problems happen anywhere else.”

Munger’s warning comes as US regulators asked banks for their best final takeover bids for First Republic on Sunday afternoon, the latest in a turbulent period for midsize US banks.

Since the Silicon Valley bank failure in March, attention has shifted to the First Republic as the weakest link in the US banking system. Shares of the bank sank 90% last month and then crashed even more this week after First Republic revealed how precarious its situation was.

Berkshire Hathaway, where Munger is vice chairman, has largely remained on the sidelines of the crisis despite its history of supporting US banks during times of turmoil. Munger, who is also Warren Buffett’s longtime investment partner, has suggested that Berkshire’s restraint is due in part to the risks that can result from many commercial mortgages to banks.

“A lot of real estate isn’t good anymore,” Munger said. “We have a lot of upset office buildings, a lot of upset shopping malls, a lot of other real estate trouble. There’s a lot of pain out there.”

Read the full interview with the Financial Times here.