Charles issued his first birthday card as a monarch

The King issued his first birthday card as a monarch, choosing a photo taken of him and the Queen at a Highland gathering just days before the Queen’s death.

On Sunday, the palace published the photo, taken by award-winning photographer Sam Hussein, selected for the historic seasonal card.

The photo shows Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, smiling at the royal Bremare gathering on Sept. 3, five days before the Queen’s death on Sept. 8.

It captures the King from a side view, dressed in a red, green, and beige tie tweed suit.

Meanwhile, Camila is seen wearing a green bodysuit, matching pheasant hat, and pearl earrings.

During the event, Charles officially opened a new structure to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as he joined spectators in the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park for the annual Highland Games event. The Queen was not present due to failing health.

Charles cuts Heather’s rope to mark the opening of the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Arch.

Crowds from around the world and the then Duchess of Cornwall joined him to watch competitors take part in events such as cab tossing, hammer throwing and tug-of-war, as well as to celebrate some ancient Scottish traditions, dance and music.

Camilla and Princess Royal were introduced to Heather’s poses by 10-year-old Chloe Jay and 12-year-old Cassie Stewart, both members of Braemar Royal Highland Society’s dance class, before the Games kicked off.

Camila appeared to take a sprig of flowers and place it in her boutonniere, which can be seen in the Christmas card photo.

On Friday, King Charles and Queen Consort Football visited to find out more about Wrexham’s regeneration, and met the club’s owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlhenny.

King Charles seemed to share a joke with Hollywood A-Leicester Ryan Reynolds – who bought the Welsh football club in February 2021

Last week, the king and queen met Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhinney while they were visiting the star-owned soccer club.

The royals visited Wrexham AFC, which the actors bought in 2021, on Friday and met players and staff as well as the co-chairmen during a tour of the Racecourse Grounds.

Deadpool actor Reynolds and McElhenney, who stars in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, joked that they took etiquette lessons before the visit.

Speaking to the media prior to their meeting, Reynolds said: “I would say we are very excited to welcome him to the Racecourse, this historic church which is in the heart of Wrexham and is the heart of Wrexham.”

Rob and I have said early on, and it’s true for the rest of our lives, we’ll do anything to raise the bar for this community and this club and doing a visit to the King is certainly one way to do that. surely. Very excited.’

See also Ricky Martin sues his nephew for racketeering for baseless accusation The King was seen speaking with staff and volunteers during a visit to Erddig in Wrexham, North Wales on Friday.

Harry and Meghan have been told to stay out of the way for King Charles’ coronation

The actors said they had not watched the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial Netflix show, which aired the day before the visit.

“I had never heard of it,” said McElhenney.

The stars chronicled their takeover of the club in the documentary Welcome to Wrexham, which was filmed when King and Camilla visited.

It would likely be a welcome distraction after the release of the Harry and Meghan series on Netflix on Thursday.

A coalition of leading political figures, military dignitaries and respected historians has urged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay away from next year’s coronation after the fallout from their incendiary series.

Amid a chorus of distinguished voices urging Harry and Meghan to stay home, a former Cabinet minister said the couple ‘categorically should not be’ in Westminster Abbey when Charles is crowned on May 6.

The intervention comes days after early episodes of the series included Harry’s allegations of “unconscious bias” regarding race in the series.

; an enticing description of the late Queen’s beloved Commonwealth as “Empire 2.0”; A parody of Megan’s ostentatious pouncing.

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith told The Mail on Sunday: “If they hate the Royal Family so much why are they attending the coronation?”

David Mellor, a fellow Tory veteran, echoed that sentiment, saying: “They shouldn’t be attending the coronation. They should not come so categorically.

They make money selling their families in the river. I think it should be made clear that the British people do not want them there.

He also suggested that people “would be fully entitled to boo if the couple turned up”, adding, “They are a sad and hopeless couple on their present course.”

Historian and author Dame Antonia Fraser added: ‘I hope they don’t come because I want the King and Queen to be the center of attention. It worries me that if they come, the cameras might waste time on them. They should stay holding hands with Hollywood.

A poll for The Mail on Sunday newspaper today found almost half of the public agreed the couple should be banned from the coronation.

Also, twice as many people think Prince Harry should be removed from the line of succession and stripped of the title of Duke of Sussex, than they think they should be allowed to keep their status.