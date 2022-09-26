September 26, 2022

Chargers’ Brandon Staley defends injured playing Justin Herbert to the finish with loss to Jaguar: ‘He was relieved’

Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley received media training on Sunday about his decision to continue playing. Injured full back Justin Herbert During the team’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars – a decision he said Herbert made.

Staly He defended the call to play Herbert Throughout the entire game, despite trailing by 28 late in the fourth quarter, saying the third-year signal caller “felt good” and was adamant about staying.

Quarterback Justin Herbert, #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers, passes against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Englewood, California on Sunday, September 25, 2022.
“He wanted to be there with his teammates,” Staley said. “He felt good, and he wanted to finish the match.”

Trevor Lawrence Thrives In Jaguar Freight Forwarding

“He wanted to give our group some energy. We’ll protect him there in the end with really good protection – as best we can, but it was about wanting to finish with his buddies.

Herbert, 24, suffered a broken rib cartilage after a bravery game Against the Kansas City Chiefs On the 15th of September. Staley said they thought about the decision until the last minute and throughout the match.

“Believe me, no one thinks of it more than me,” he replied when asked about his interference despite the midfielder’s wishes.

“That was just a decision we made, it was about ending that game as a team, and it was important for us to do that.”

Staley continued to answer questions about the potential risks of retaining Herbert, but reiterated Herbert’s desire to end the match. This feeling echoed.

“I just don’t want to to resign in the team. It was obviously a tough day for us, but I didn’t want to go out. It felt like we were getting the ball fast. “I didn’t want to leave my team,” Herbert said during the post-match press.

“Sometimes you have to put your goals behind the team, and I think that’s the most important. I felt like I was safe there. And I didn’t want to quit on my team.”

Staley said Herbert’s injury will continue to be monitored as they expect it will be sometime before he’s 100% back again.

“This injury is going to be there for a while… It’s not like it’s going to get better next week or the week after. This thing’s going to be around for a while.”

