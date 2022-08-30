Chaos Unleashed – Armored Vehicles Roll Through Iraq’s Streets

At night, gunfire and the impact of rockets could be heard in the Iraqi capital, where only armed men drove through its sparsely populated streets in trucks.

A second day of clashes between supporters of Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr, who resigned on Monday, and Shiite armed groups mainly loyal to Iran have already killed more than two dozen people.

Shiite-majority Iraq has ruled since the 2003 US invasion that toppled Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein.

The nationalist Szadar, which opposes all forms of foreign intervention, has many thousands of fighters and is supported by millions in the country. His opponents are Tehran’s old allies, dozens of Iranian-trained, armed paramilitary forces.

Although Muqtada al-Sadr’s party won last October’s election, it has yet to secure the majority needed to form a government. In the period since then, the influential leader has preferred to form a cabinet in which his rivals do not play a role. However, after all his efforts to form a government failed, the president recalled all his members of parliament in June.

The unrest erupted after Szadr announced his retirement on Monday. In response, his supporters besieged several government buildings in the capital on Monday and clashed not only with Iranian-backed political groups but also with police in Baghdad’s government quarter.

Footage showing Iraqi troops defending the Green Zone with Soviet-made BMP infantry fighting vehicles has surfaced on Twitter:

The authenticity of the video cannot be independently verified at this time.

Cover image: MTI Photo/Ahmed Dizalil