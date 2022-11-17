Changes to the remastered Splinter Cell game’s concept, gameplay, and story changes were revealed

upcoming Ubisoft Remake of the original Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell It’s still in production and early prototypes, but its creators gave a taste of what’s to come on Thursday, in terms of new features and concept art for the game, Creative Director Chris Ottey said in a newly released video to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Splinter Cell series.

as such previously discussed before splinter cell remake teamUbisoft Toronto, “look[ing] Going back to the plot, characters, and overall story of the original game,” Auty said, making some improvements to “things that may not have aged so well,” but vowed that “the core of the story, the core of the experience will remain the same as it was in the original game.”

Christian Carrier, Technical Director, touched on the technical innovations planned for splinter cell Reworked, highlighting advancements in AI that will simulate different types of behaviors and reactions from enemies. “Obviously a Special Forces soldier would be better trained,” Carrier said.[and] They will penetrate rooms differently or enter rooms differently than a normal security guard would.”

“We can really improve the interaction of AI, how they interact and what they interact with,” added Andy Schmoll, senior game designer. “And with all that we can make improvements to the cat-and-mouse gameplay between Sam and enemies, especially with our enemies acting like trained professionals.”

Carriere also touted audiovisual updates such as global ray-traced lighting for more realistic lighting effects and better onomatopoeia, which will help “create some really detailed and really compelling settings”.

The splinter cell The remake team said they’d be “going dark” for a while to focus on making the game, offering few glimpses of what players can expect in the form of early artwork. You can see some of that in the gallery below.