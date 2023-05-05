Chanel tops all brands at the Met Gala with $110.7 million at Media Exposure – WWD

Christopher Polk for WWD

The annual Met Gala, which raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, took place on the first Monday in May, according to its regular schedule. The theme for this year’s event was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” a tribute to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

True to the theme, many of the red carpet looks at this year’s Met Gala paid tribute to the designer, with attendees wearing plenty of tweed, which he constantly reinvented during his tenure as Chanel’s creative director, as well as several black-and-white ensembles, synonymous with the look. Lagerfeld’s signature black and white bodysuit.

Lagerfeld was Chanel’s creative director from 1983 until his death in 2019. Under his creative eye, the house has become a multi-billion dollar global brand. In addition, Lagerfeld was the creative director of Fendi from 1965 until his death. He also held two separate stints as Creative Director of Chloé, the first time from 1963 to 1983, and then from 1992 to 1997. In 1984, Lagerfeld also started his own label.

As one of the most watched nights in fashion, The Met Gala was a huge moment for brand exposure, not only for the brands Lagerfeld has been associated with, but also for the others that have brought his legacy to life.

Unsurprisingly, Chanel was the highest-earning Media Impact Value brand, earning $110.7 million at MIV, according to data from Launchmetrics, a software and data insights company focused on fashion, beauty, and luxury. MIV is a proprietary metric that assigns real monetary value to print, online and social media marketing strategies in order to calculate return on investment.

Dua Lipa, first place, $1.4 million in MIV

Of all the celebrity Chanel spots, Dua Lipa takes the lead. The singer, who was one of the co-chairs at this year’s Met Gala, wore a bridal look from Chanel’s fall 1992 couture collection, which supermodel Claudia Schiffer wore during her catwalk debut. The cream tweed dress was lined with black thread and featured fringing at the hem, pockets and a corset-style bodice. She wore a Tiffany & Co. necklace. Made of over 200 carats of diamonds.

Dua Lipa Michael Buckner/WWD

Chanel $110.7 million in MIV

To almost no one’s surprise, Chanel was the night’s highest-grossing brand in terms of MIV with $110.8 million. There were many classic Chanel moments from Nicole Kidman, who recreated the dress she wore in the brand’s 2004 No. 5 campaign; Margot Robbie who re-worn a dress by Cindy Crawford first appeared on the catwalk in 1993 and Jenny from Blackpink, who wore a dress from 1992. All of these dresses were creations of Lagerfeld. The look featured a black and white Lagerfeld design, and Jenny wore a dress with Chanel’s signature camellia flower at the waist.

Fendi, $32.3 million at MIV

The other brand Lagerfeld designed after Chanel for MIV until his death came, Fendi, with $32.3 million. The brand has been worn by current Fendi Creative Director Kim Jones, Co-Creative Director Silvia Venturini Fendi, Delfina Delightrez Fendi, Kate and Lila Moss, Gwendolyn Christie, Precious Lee, Suki Waterhouse, Christina Ricci, and Song Hye-kyo.

Lila Moss and Kate Moss at the 2023 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York City. Lexi Moreland/WWD

Gucci, $19.6 million at MIV

While it’s not Lagerfeld’s brand, Gucci had a big night at the Met Gala as well as creations in honor of the designer who helped her land $19.6 million at MIV. Guests wearing Gucci included Serena Williams, A$AP Rocky, Alessandro Borghi, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Halle Bailey, Idris Elba, Sabrina Elba, Jessica Chastain, Julia Garner, Salma Hayek, and Sienna Miller. Williams wore a black gown, which was complemented by a pearl necklace inspired by Chanel’s signature pearls. Chastain wore a black dress with sunglasses, Lagerfeld’s signature accessory.

Serena Williams at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. Lexi Moreland/WWD

Schiaparelli, $15.6 million in MIV

Met Gala president Michaela Coel wore a bejeweled Schiaparelli gown at this year’s Met Gala, helping the brand’s $15.6 million MIV. She wasn’t the only star to opt for Schiaparelli, however, as Kim Kardashian wore a custom Schiaparelli beaded gown, inspired by Chanel’s pearls that Lagerfeld has also reinvented several times. Styled by Michael Fellows, New York theater producer Jordan Roth wore a black Schiaparelli dress with a fan-finish on the bodice with opera gloves.

Michaela Cowell at the 2023 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York City. Michael Buckner/Variety

Tiffany & Co. , $9.8 million in MIV

Tiffany & Co. Which Dua Lipa adorned with her diamond necklace certainly helped net her a $9.8 million MIV during the Met Gala. The brand also provided actress Florence Pugh with diamond earrings, rings and bracelets.