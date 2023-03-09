Chaim Topol, actor of Fiddler on the Roof, has died at the age of 87

entertainment

March 9, 2023 | 3:36 a.m

Chaim Topol, the Oscar-nominated actor who portrayed Teffi in the 1971 movie Fiddler on the Roof, has died at the age of 87.

Getty Images

Chaim Topol, the Oscar-nominated actor who portrayed “Tevye” in the 1971 movie “Fiddler on the Roof,” has died at the age of 87.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced Topol’s death on Wednesday.

“One of the most prominent Israeli theater artists”, Herzog said.

“A talented actor who has conquered many plays in Israel and abroad, filled cinema screens with his presence and above all entered the depths of our hearts.”

Topol was one of the giants of Israeli culture and will be sorely missed. My condolences to his dear family and all his loved ones.”

According to reports, Alzheimer’s disease was given as the cause.

And his son Omar said to Israel Ynet news outlet Earlier in the week the actor was diagnosed with the disease several years ago.

He first took on the role of Tevye the Dairyman in “Fiddler on the Roof” on stages in Israel and London in the late 1960s.

Topol, pictured in 1967, died of Alzheimer’s disease, according to reports. Getty Images

The musical centers on a man trying to preserve his Jewish traditions while three married girls appear.

For the 1971 film, Topol was chosen to play Tevye over Zero Mostel, which starred in the Broadway production.

Despite being in his mid-30s and playing a man nearly 20 years older than himself, Topol was critically acclaimed.

He won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy in 1972, beating out four other nominees including Gene Wilder’s Willy Wonka.

His songs “If I Were Rich” and “The Tradition” are among the most memorable songs in film history.

Topol, pictured in the photo in 2013, was described by Israeli President Topol as “one of the giants of Israeli culture”. Getty Images

It was also nominated for an Academy Award, one of eight nominations the film received, although it lost out to Gene Hackman for The French Connection.

In 1991, he was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in the Broadway revival of the show.

In the role he will be best remembered for, Topol played Tevye on and off during 2009.

Fiddler on the Roof wasn’t the only highlight.

He won a Golden Globe Award for Best Newcomer – Male in 1965 for his work in the Israeli comedy “Salah Shabati”.

Topol is best remembered for his performance as Teffi in Fiddler on the Roof. FilmPublicityArchive/United Arch

For his work in the 1972 comedy-drama “Follow Me!” Topol was awarded Best Actor by the San Sebastian International Film Festival.

Topol played Dr. Hans Zarkov in the 1980 superhero classic Flash Gordon.

He also acted in the 1981 James Bond film “For Your Eyes Only”, as a smuggler who helps 007, played by Roger Moore.

More than just an actor, Topol’s drawings of Israeli presidents have been produced as part of a series of stamps. He illustrated more than 20 books in both Hebrew and English.

In 2015, he was awarded the Israel Prize for Lifetime Achievement.

Topol married Galia Finkelstein and they had three children, Anat, Adi and Omer.





load more…



{{#isDisplay}}

{{/ isDisplay}} {{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/ isAniviewVideo}} {{#isSRVideo}}



{{/ isSRVideo}}





