CEO Karl Bay hasn't filmed anything showing Qualcomm CEO's smartphone

Ayhan
CEO Karl Bay hasn't filmed anything showing Qualcomm CEO's smartphone

Last week, when Take Crunch mentioned That the new startup OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, nothing, could be About to announce its first smartphone, said she saw a photo of Pei showing a prototype of the undeclared device for Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon. Now, very similar, if not so same picturewas publicly posted on Twitter by the prolific and Trusted leaker Evan Blass.

Everything in this photo screams “tech trade fair.” There’s the shiny modern décor, original rugs, a reusable water bottle to keep on hand, and of course, the obvious sign of pure white sneakers worn with skinny jeans and a jacket. Take Crunch I mentioned that the photo you saw was taken at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​and you know what? I believe that.

But enough about the room – let’s take a closer look at the phone itself.

Yes, it definitely looks like a smartphone to me. Take Crunch Reports we may see it announced officially by next month and that it will include “transparency elements” in its design. But I’ll be damned if there’s anything we can glean about the phone itself from the blurry image above (although, please, prove me wrong in the comments).

As a summary, Nothing launched its first product, a pair of True wireless earbuds, last year. But from the start, Pei was clear that he was planning to produce it A complete ecosystem of devices. The smartphone would be a logical part of this ecosystem, although I’d be interested to see what the company can achieve after being around for just over a year.

