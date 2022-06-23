Central notes: Packers, Bucks, Cavaliers, Grant, Bulls

Pacers Vice President of Players Personnel Ryan Carr He said the team had their eyes set on many possibilities with the number 6 pick, but the CEO looked particularly high on Purdue’s guard. Jaden Ivywhich ranks fourth in the ESPN’s Big Board.

“His speed, I think, is what sets him apart from the restCarr said, per James Boyd, Indianapolis star. “There aren’t many players with that kind of speed, ability to tap the edge and score. And then, over the last couple of years, he really improved on his shot and showed he can hit 3secs. … Someone this fast, if he can hit the blues and go by your side, I don’t know how you guard him. “

It seems unlikely that Ivy would be available in sixth because most of the recent mock drafts have made him go No. 4 to Sacramento, so the Pacers will likely trade to draft the Indiana native.

Carr also said that drafting too high in the lottery for the first time in more than 30 years would have a huge impact on rebuilding the team, Boyd says.

“It’s been a long time, and you obviously want every player you choose to succeed, no matter the numberCarr said. “But the sixth choice, this guy, we want it to be a staple piece for us, and (we) are looking forward to adding this piece. “

The Pacers control the No. 31 and No. 60 picks in the 2022 NBA Draft as well as the No. 6, as shown in the update Complete project order.

