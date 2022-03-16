Central European leaders came to Kiev

Four leading trains traveled to Kiev.

Moraviki wrote:

Here, the history of war-torn Kiev takes place. Here freedom fights against the tyrannical world. Here, the future of all of us is in jeopardy. The European Union supports Ukraine and can count on the help of its allies – this is the message we brought to Kiev today.

The visit of political leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia to Kiev was announced this morning by the Warsaw Prime Minister’s Office. In Kiev, Moraviki, Kaczynski, Fiala and Jansa will meet with Ukrainian President and Prime Minister Volodymyr Zhelensky and Denis Smilha.

The Prime Minister’s Office in Warsaw has announced that politicians will be leaving for Kiev on behalf of the European Council to strengthen the EU’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence and to extend a broader support to the Ukrainian government and community.

This is where history is made in war-torn Kiev. This is where freedom fights against the tyrannical world. This is where the future of all of us is in balance. The European Union supports the UA, which can count on the help of its friends – today we bring this news to Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/Us7k9xTq5f – Mateusz (Morawiecki) March 15, 2022

Cover: Polish Prime Minister Mathews Moravich talks via video link with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Smyhal on March 14, 2022. Source: Getty Images