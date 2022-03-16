March 16, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Central European leaders came to Kiev

Arzu 1 hour ago 1 min read

Four leading trains traveled to Kiev.

Moraviki wrote:

Here, the history of war-torn Kiev takes place. Here freedom fights against the tyrannical world. Here, the future of all of us is in jeopardy. The European Union supports Ukraine and can count on the help of its allies – this is the message we brought to Kiev today.

The visit of political leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia to Kiev was announced this morning by the Warsaw Prime Minister’s Office. In Kiev, Moraviki, Kaczynski, Fiala and Jansa will meet with Ukrainian President and Prime Minister Volodymyr Zhelensky and Denis Smilha.

The Prime Minister’s Office in Warsaw has announced that politicians will be leaving for Kiev on behalf of the European Council to strengthen the EU’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence and to extend a broader support to the Ukrainian government and community.

Cover: Polish Prime Minister Mathews Moravich talks via video link with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Smyhal on March 14, 2022. Source: Getty Images

See also  At home: on the brink of the fourth wave: the epidemic spread to neighboring countries, more and more serious cases in Hungary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Symbol News Summary for Mars

9 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

Hong Kong and Chinese stock markets fall, European indices fall

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Moscow accuses Kiev of killing civilians with a ballistic missile in Donetsk

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Central European leaders came to Kiev

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

Pfizer/BioNTech is seeking FDA permission for fourth doses of Covid-19 vaccine for people 65 and older

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Jussie Smollett has been moved to a new prison cell: The Sheriff’s Office

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

An asteroid the size of a huge piano hits Earth, and we know exactly where and when NASA says

1 hour ago Izer