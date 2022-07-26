Center Liz Cambage closes deal with Los Angeles Sparks

center Liz Campage Leaves Los Angeles Sparks In her first season with the team, the team announced Tuesday, calling it a divorce contract that Campage had elected.

“We share Lise Campage’s decision to terminate her contract with the organization with support,” Eric Holloman, managing partner at Sparks, said in a statement. “We want what’s best for Liz and have agreed to part ways amicably. Sparks remains excited about our core group and focused on our march toward the 2022 playoff berth.”

The All-Star, four-time and former MVP nominee has each appeared in 25 games with the Sparks this year, and was recently out of a game with COVID-19. She averaged 13.0 points and 6.4 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per game before leaving.

The 30-year-old, who had earlier stints in Tulsa/Dallas and Las Vegas, signed with Sparks in February, a free agency takeover of then-general manager and head coach Derek Fisher. Fisher was later fired in June, 12 games into the season, with Fred Williams – who was close to Campag – to be replaced on the sidelines on a temporary basis.

Although the other notable player who has agreed to a contract divorce this season, Tina Charles, quickly found a new home with Seattle Storm after leaving Phoenix Mercury, it remains unclear what Campage’s future in the WNBA will be. Campig made it clear, even before she joined the league in 2011, that she wanted to play in Los Angeles, a place where she had loved basketball and Hollywood culture since she was a child. She did not appear in the WNBA in the 2012, 2014-17 and 2020 seasons, playing abroad and for the Australian national team instead, but has already severed ties with Opals after they were He was reportedly involved in a physical altercation and verbal exchange In a closed brawl last summer.

The Sparks have nine games left in the regular season and are looking to return to the playoffs after missing out for the first time in a decade last season. Sparks is currently sixth in the WNBA standings, with three other teams half a game from catching up and the top eight teams overall making it to the playoffs.