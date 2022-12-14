Celtics win one wild in the OT after blowing 20 points. Lead to the Lakers

LOS ANGELES – Another exciting chapter in the long and storied history of the rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics was written on Tuesday night.

The Celtics won 122-118 in overtime in a game where Boston seemed to have no losing business — and then no business winning after a wild comeback by Los Angeles.

Boston, led by Jason Tatum44 points, outscored Los Angeles 12-8 in the overtime period to seal the win.

The Lakers trailed the Celtics by as much as 20 points in the third quarter, but used an 18-0 lead at the end of the third period to start the fourth to take control, leading by as many as 13 points with 4:25 remaining. in regulation.

Looks like Los Angeles had a chance to freeze on it Anthony Davis on the line with 28 seconds left and a two-point lead, but Davis—who was 11-for-13 on free throws on the night at the time—missed both.

The misses set up a game-tying pull-up jumper by Tatum with 17.1 seconds remaining. Then los angeles worked around the clock to get LeBron James Potential winner at the buzzer, but his 3-point attempt was unsuccessful.

Much like the Lakers’ loss to the Philadelphia 76ers last week, when Los Angeles beat a furious comeback to force overtime only to collapse in the extra session, the Celtics broke the game open to seal things up.

Russell Westbrook (20 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks) Scored the first four points in overtime to give Los Angeles a 114-110 lead, but the Lakers couldn’t keep up the momentum.

Davis finished with 37 points and 12 rebounds, and James had 33 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists.

The Celtics came into the night with the best record in the NBA 21-7, but lost two straight games, at the Golden State Warriors and at the Los Angeles Clippers.

“It’s a proud group out there,” Lakers coach Darvin Hamm said of Boston before the game. “I think in the bottom of their hearts they’re not happy at all. Not only with the Clippers losing but with losing before that against the Warriors. We know we’ll have our hands full.”