Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon plays through a right arm injury: Sources

BOSTON – Malcolm Brogdon was playing with a partial tear in the tendon emerging from his right elbow that leads to his forearm, team sources said. the athlete.

Brogdon suffered the injury in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, according to the sources, who have been granted anonymity because they are not authorized to speak on the record. The Celtics guard was initially dealing with golfer’s elbow pain during the second round of a series against Philadelphia, but an MRI after Game 1 against the Heat determined he had aggravated the tendon injury of Miami Heat’s Big Boxer Kevin Love midway through the first quarter. .

The sixth man of the year suffered from pain and swelling in his arm and wrist, which limited his ability to shoot comfortably in the series. After hitting 44.4 of 3 percent in the regular season, Brogdon was on 3 of 14 from deep in the first four games of the Conference Finals and resorted to driving the ball more and cutting back on his pre-game warm-up routine to alleviate significant pain in his wrist and arm from the shooting.

Brogdon, 30, plans to continue playing through injury as the Celtics try to come back from 0-3 down after winning Game 4 116-99 on Tuesday. He is expected to assess whether he will need surgery after the season, according to team sources.

(Photo: Eric Hartline/USA Today)