Celsius withdraws CFO proposal again at $92,000 per month

Celsius was sued on Thursday by former investment director Jason Stone, with pressure on the company continuing amid the collapse in cryptocurrency prices. Stone claimed, among other things, that Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky (above) was “able to enrich himself significantly.”

The beleaguered lending platform Celsius . withdrew Her move to bring back the former CFO Rod Bolger $92,000 per month, split over a minimum six-week period, According to a court document Presented in the Southern District of New York on Friday. The notice of withdrawal came ahead of a hearing scheduled for Monday to review it.

While Bolger worked full time with the company as a financial manager, Original Motion Shows That he has a base salary of $750,000 and a performance-based cash bonus of 75% of his base, plus stock and token options, bringing the top of his total income to about $1.3 million. The filing also noted that Bolger is technically still on the company’s payroll.

“On June 30, 2022, Mr. Bulger notified the debtors that he would voluntarily terminate his employment,” reads deposit. “Pursuant to his notice of termination and the terms of his employment agreement (as defined below), Mr. Bulger is required to give the debtors eight weeks’ notice, which he has done, and he continues to act as an employee of debtors.”

Had the proposal been approved, it is not clear whether Bulger would have received the $62,500 compensation (his monthly base salary), in addition to the $92,000 monthly counseling fee he requested. The request stated that he was continuing to work as an employee of Celsius, but also noted that Bolger “is not entitled to any severance payments.”

CNBC reached out to Celsius to inquire about the terms of the proposed proposal, but it did not immediately hear our request for comment, which was sent out of business hours.

The decision to reject the application came after three days CNBC first reported on the request To get Bulger’s help as a counselor during the bankruptcy process. It also follows a Formal objection submitted by Keith Soknow, the CPA and Celsius investor who challenged Celsius’ move, claiming that “few details” were given as to why Bolger’s services were important to bankruptcy proceedings.

In the original motionCelsius said she needed Bulger to help her navigate bankruptcy proceedings as an advisor, “because of Mr. Bulger’s knowledge of the debtors’ business.” He went on to say that during Bolger’s tenure, he led efforts to stabilize the business during the turbulent market volatility this year, directing the financial aspects of the business and serving as the company’s leader.

Bolger, A Former Chief Financial Officer of Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of America divisionshad previously been with a Celsius for five months before resigning on June 30, about three weeks after The platform has paused all withdrawals.