Celine Dion shares a rare snapshot of her three sons in a heartfelt tribute to Mother’s Day

Celine Dion shared a rare glimpse of her three sons, Rene-Charles, 21, and 11-year-old twins Eddie and Nelson on Instagram on Sunday for Mother’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, the 54-year-old, who shared the trio with her late husband Rene Angell, posted the sweet snap along with the heartfelt message she dedicated to the ‘courageous’ mothers in war-torn Ukraine.

She wrote: On this Mother’s Day, I feel so lucky to be with my children, and to think of the mothers in Ukraine and around the world who lost their children…

FAMILY: Celine Dion, 45, shared a rare glimpse of her sons (LR) twins Eddie, Nelson, 11, and Renee Charles, 21, at a Mother’s Day celebration on Sunday as she paid tribute to her children in Ukraine

Love: Celine shared some touching words along with a picture of her beloved children

“And to the mothers who constantly worry about how to keep their children safe…and to those mothers who dedicate every ounce of their energy solely to providing their children with the necessities of life.”

In the photo, Celine appeared bare-faced with her children celebrating the day with a candlelit cake.

The French-Canadian star cut a casual look in an oversized gray sweater, her blonde locks flaunting her pretty face.

Eldest son Rene, whom Celine hugged at once, chose a Montreal navy jacket that he accessorized with a silver necklace and black baseball cap.

Eddie, 11, wore a gray T-shirt emblazoned with the words Bronx and New York, while smiling behind a pair of clear-rimmed glasses.

As twin brother Nelson sat behind his mother in a similar top, his dark hair fell loosely over his shoulders in a relaxed style.

Celine also wrote: “These moms are really brave, and I dedicate this Mother’s Day to all of them. We pray that they find peace and comfort for their families – Celine xx’.

The star finished the heartfelt message with a black heart emoji before posting the same words back in her original French language.

It comes after Celine announced that she would be postponing her European tour again in a crying Instagram video last month.

Rescheduled: This comes after Celine announced that she would once again postpone her European tour due to muscle ‘cramps’ in a crying Instagram video.

The Grammy Award Winner revealed it She “still has some cramps” and that she wants to be in “best shape” when she’s on stage.

canadian star bravery tour, She started in September 2019, but in January 2022 she canceled the remaining dates in North America citing “ severe and persistent muscle spasms that prevented her from performing. ”

“Okay, here we go again,” she said at the beginning of the video, and I’m so sorry for having to change our tour plans for Europe again.

First, we had to move shows due to the pandemic, and now my health issues have caused some shows to be put off. Unfortunately, we have to cancel some as well.

The star proceeded to give her fans a quick health update, saying that while she’s feeling better, her progress is taking longer than expected.

“The good news is that I’m doing a little better…but it’s going really, really slowly. And that’s very frustrating for me. You know I’m getting treatment from my doctors, I’m taking medication, but I’m still She has some cramps, and it takes a lot longer for me to recover than I would have liked.

I need to be at my best when I’m on stage. I honestly can’t wait, but I’m not there yet. Just telling you how I feel, she said in a cracking voice.

‘And I wanted you to know I’m sorry for this news. I know you all have been waiting for the party for a long time, and I appreciate your loyalty.

‘Now I’m convinced you must be tired of all this. And wait too long. But all I can say is that I am doing my best to get back to the level I need, so that I can give 100% in my performances, because that’s what you deserve.”

And thank you so much for the messages of love and support you always send to my social media. that means alot to me.’

The blonde beauty finished her video with a message of support for the people of Ukraine.

I also want to say that I, like all of you, stand on the side of the people of Ukraine, I hope and pray that this war will end soon. I send you all my love and prayers for peace. I hope to see you soon. Until then, you take care, okay? I love you so much.’

Celine’s tour was scheduled to begin in May 2022, but the shows have now been pushed back to February 2023.