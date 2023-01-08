Celine Dion Fans Protest Rolling Stone’s “Greatest Singers” List – Rolling Stone

Celine lovers Debt pools outside offices Rolling Stone Friday afternoon to protest the superstar singer’s exclusion from our latest list The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time.

The small but boisterous cadre of Dion fans sang, shouted and carried signs reading, “How can you forget Celine?” , “The Power of Celine,” “Justice for Celine,” “Celine Isn’t Herself Anymore” and “I Drove All Night to Be Here!” With that, our personal favorite was definitely “Rolling Stone Is Stoned,” which was also a popular chant among the songs. .

The protest appeared to be organized by a group of Dion fans calling themselves the Red Heads, as videos of them making posters appeared on the fan’s Instagram account. @employee The group’s founder, Line Basbous, was in attendance and said that most of the group had traveled from Canada to pass themselves off as “Celine”.

“You obviously made a huge mistake when you forgot her name on the big list you posted last week,” Basbous said. Rolling StoneIlana Waldenberg. “We wanted to make sure you understood that you missed out on the best singer in the world.”

She added, “She should be the first name on your list.”

Also featured outside our offices, French-Canadian broadcaster Julie Snyder, who is holding a microphone for her TV special and trying to play the interview, also appears in those videos. RS correspondents. (With that in mind, it wasn’t entirely clear how much this whole thing was an organized stunt.)

“She won an Oscar, a Grammy, and an American Music Awards,” Snyder said, along with mentioning some of Dion’s famous performances, such as the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and at the Heroes’ Salute after the September 11 attacks. “I forgot about it! You guys are stoned, it’s okay!”

Woldenberg also asked Snyder about the option of staging that protest on Jan. 6 (as it happened, there was another protest across the street from RS offices at the New York Public Library, calling on Attorney General Merrick Garland to convict those involved in the January 6 insurrection).

“Yeah, it’s very important, the other protest, we believe in the other protest,” Snyder said. “But we also believe that we can protest with our hearts and our song and that song can help people get better… But you guys work in the music industry, even if it’s a sad day for you guys today.”

Another protester entered the building and asked to be spoken to RSeditor-in-chief Noah Shachtman in an effort to give him a DVD of Celine’s greatest moments.

As for what the protesters hope to achieve, Snyder was blunt: “We hope so Rolling Stone They will admit they made a mistake.”

The personal outcry came after a week of grumbling from Dion stans after the list was lifted on January 1. However, in this post’s defense, it’s nothing if not consistent: Dion didn’t appear on our preliminary 2018 list of 100 greatest singers —even so, ’60s singer Dion (and made the cut the second time around, at No. 154).