Celebrate the Street Fighter 6 open beta day with this beautiful Juri cosplay from Caytie Cosplay



















Today is the first day of open beta testing for Street Fighter 6. After two closed betas, Capcom has now put together one open for all and is playing it two weeks before the game's official launch not only as a gift to fans, but also most likely as a pre-release stress test.











If you’re not currently playing the Street Fighter 6 beta, you should probably take a break to look at the Street Fighter 6 content online – I know, I can’t get enough of this game either. What better way to take a break from the action than in this cool and impressive Street Fighter 6 Juri costume from the talented Katie Cosplay?

















Katie shared a new photo of Juri’s adorable outfit on Twitter today in celebration of Street Fighter 6 Beta Day. “You’d better play Juri in the sf6 beta,” the cosplayer wrote.





Before you do that, let’s take a look at this killer showcase of Juri’s latest designs.





The evil warrior wears new black and white shoes that have straps protruding from the center made to resemble spider legs. If you’ve seen any of Katie’s other cosplay work, you already know that she absolutely crushes this look with top-notch attention to detail.





While we’ve seen two photos of this cosplay progression previously and they don’t have a hairdo yet, we can now enjoy Katie’s final product here on a test day. The cosplayer shared two photos on Twitter of Juri striking various poses and looking ready for action.





Juri Han is a Taekwondo practitioner based in South Korea. She is known for seeking sadistic thrills, and in Street Fighter 6, she rides a motorcycle and does some stunts which help her fit that description well.





Juri first appears in Super Street Fighter 4 when it launched on April 27, 2010. She joins the playable roster alongside Adon, Cody, Dee Jay, Dudley, Guy, Hakan, Ibuki, Makoto, and T. Hawk.





Now, Juri returns in Street Fighter 6 and is actually one of the playable fighters in open beta testing. Other characters in the beta include Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Kimberly, Luke, Ken, and Jamie.





If you’re interested in playing it, you can find everything you need to know about the Street Fighter 6 open beta with our guide here. We also have more resources for starting over in the Street Fighter 6 section, so be sure to check those out before you jump in!





As always, you can find more Caytie Cosplay work on her social media channels. Some of her other great cosplays include Chun-Li and Cammy from Street Fighter 6, Nina Williams from Tekken 8, Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Ada Wong, Dragon Ball Z’s Android 18, and many more.





You'd better play as juri in sf6 beta 🫵 pic.twitter.com/Bl5GnAzQx8 – ✨ Katie Cosplay ✨ (@caytiecosplay) May 19, 2023
































