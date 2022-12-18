Cecily Strong to End Saturday Night Live Tonight After 11 Seasons – Rolling Stone

Cecily Strong he is Joining a group of former co-stars as she leaves Saturday Night Live Tonight, December 17th. Saturday Night Live She announced the news hours before her final 2022 show was to air.

Tonight we send one of the best players ever. SNL Male on Instagram. “We will miss you, Cecily!” They captioned a photo that shared the same sentiment written with the tag.

Fans probably knew this was coming. Initially when Strong wasn’t present during the season 48 premiere on Oct. 1, many wondered if she’d join the many recently departed mainstays. Saturday Night Live – Including Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Eddie Bryant and Kyle Mooney; And later Chris Reid, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villasenor, and Aristotle Athari. Strong’s absence at the time can be attributed to her role in the revival of the one-woman show, Search for signs of intelligent life in the universewhich was taking place at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles.

returned to SNL After the Los Angeles show ends on October 23rd. Season 48 marked Stong’s eleventh full season, setting a record: He’s Strong SNLThe longest serving female cast member, surpassing McKinnon who left the show at the end of season 47, along with Davidson, Bryant, and Mooney.

Strong joined the cast in 2012 as a featured player, and by the following season she had become a cast member and co-anchored Weekend Update. with Seth Meyers, and later joined Colin Jost on “Weekend” Desk. She was nominated for Emmys in 2020 and 2021 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Last week, Strong appeared on cold openingwhere she sang the Christmas party alongside her co-stars, who toast Elon Musk and Hitler fan Kanye West.