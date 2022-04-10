April 10, 2022

CD Projekt Red “Still Improving” Cyberpunk 2077

Ayhan
Last month’s patch may not have brought any new content to Cyberpunk 2077, but that doesn’t mean the development team has given up on “working on things” just yet.

In a live broadcast, CD Projekt Red Task Manager Paul Sasko confirmed the team was aware there was still “work to be done” and said it was reviewing potential new review assignments “daily”.

“We are still working on improving the game, because we all know there is work to be done,” Sasko said in response to a question in the chat. reddit via The Gamer).

We are so glad you liked 1.5, it gives us more […] An incentive to work with you guys because you show your appreciation for it.”

That was all Sasco was willing to give up at this point.

“That’s as much as I can tell you. We’re working on things for you. Like, I literally go over tasks every day, and I talk to people about things, so this happens.”

“I can’t tell you anything about our future plans,” Sasco repeated. “But I can assure you we’re working on expansions – we’re working on things for you guys.”

Patch 1.52 for Cyberpunk 2077 Released two weeks ago. Unlike the February update, this addressed bugs and glitches without new content.

Meanwhile, CD Projekt Red notes that a Cyberpunk 2077 “expansion” is still on the table despite the studio. It abandons its RedEngine technology in Unreal Engine 5 as it begins work on the next Witcher saga.

