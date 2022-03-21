CD Projekt Red confirms that a new Witcher game is in development, and will use Unreal Engine 5

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that a new Witcher game is currently in development and will use the Unreal Engine 5.

While not much has been revealed about this upcoming game, announcement He confirmed that this new game will be “the beginning of a new saga for the franchise and a new technology partnership with Epic Games.”

No development timeframe or release date has been set either, but CD Projekt Red has shared a teaser image (you can see it below), which features a medal and the phrase “A new saga begins.”

There was also no word on whether Geralt of Rivia would star in this new “saga”, but the medal seemed to be similar to Geralt’s Wolf Medal which is only one of those awarded to magic candidates after they passed. Grass trial.

The move to Unreal Engine 5 is also notable as CD Projekt Red has used their REDending technology to build their games since The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings.

“One of the key aspects of in-house RED 2.0 Transformation is a stronger focus on technology, and our collaboration with Epic Games builds on this principle,” said CD Projekt Red Director of Technology Paweł Zawodny. “From the beginning, we did not consider a typical licensing arrangement; we and Epic both see this as a satisfactory and long-term technology partnership.

“It is very important for CD PROJEKT RED to determine the technical direction of our next game from the earliest possible stage, since in the past we have spent a lot of resources and energy developing and adapting REDengine to each subsequent version of the game. This collaboration is very exciting, as it will increase the predictability and efficiency of development, While at the same time giving us access to cutting edge game development tools. I can’t wait for the amazing games we’ll be creating with Unreal Engine 5!”

Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney added: “Epic is building Unreal Engine 5 to enable teams to create dynamic open worlds of unprecedented scale and level of fidelity.” We are extremely proud of the opportunity to partner with CD PROJEKT RED to push the boundaries of interactive storytelling and play together, and this effort will benefit the developer community for years to come.”

While this new Witcher game will use the Unreal Engine 5, CD Projekt Red said that REDengine “is still being used to develop the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion.”

The Witcher 3 was released in 2015 and won a “total 250 Game of the Year awards”, including IGN. In 2020, CD Projekt Red released Cyberpunk 2077 and had a rough start, to say the least, especially on the last generation consoles.

This led to Sony removing the game from the PSN Store and backlash. Since then, CD Projekt Red has committed to patching the ship and recently released next-gen upgrades for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S game.

CD Projekt also confirmed that it learned a “big lesson”, which we hope will translate into fewer issues for the launch of this new Witcher game.

In 2020, CD Projekt confirmed that he will return to the world of The Witcher after the release of Cyberpunk 2077 and that it will not be The Witcher 4, i.e. a continuation of Geralt’s story. The team previously said Geralt’s story was complete, but this new press release neither confirms nor denies that this new trend remains the same.

While the wait for this new entry may be long, CD Projekt still plans to release the next generation upgrade for The Witcher 3 later this year.

