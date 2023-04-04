Caterina Scorsone from “Grey’s Anatomy” saved her three children from a house fire

(CNN) Actress Caterina Scorsone and her three children recently survived a horrific house fire.

Scorsone She posted a picture of the destruction on Monday via her Instagram account, She wrote, “Two months ago my house burned down.”

“While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke started seeping through the grout around the bathtub,” the caption read. “When I looked down the hallway, a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house.”

Scorsone went on to write about how quickly the incident developed.

“I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than a shoe on our feet,” she wrote. “But we got out. And for that I’m forever grateful.”

Scorsone, best known for playing Dr. Amelia Shepherd on the hit ABC drama, shares three children, Lucky, 3, Paloma, 6, and Eliza, 10, with ex-husband Rob Giles.

Sadly, Scorsone said their four pets were killed in the house fire and her post included pictures of them.

Of their beloved pets, she wrote, “We are still grappling with this loss, but we are lucky to have loved them at all.”

“A love letter to the amazing people who came out and the amazing ways they did it,” Scorsone wrote.

The caption read: “Thank you firefighters and detectives (thank you Trey!) Thank you to Gary who answered our frantic knock on her door.” “Thank you to the parents at my kids’ school who sent toys and books, my friends at @greysabc and @shondaland who sent clothes and supplies, and my sisters who flew in to handle the logistics so I could be with my kids. Thank you to my team who made everything easier.”