Cate Blanchett and Lea Seydoux bring magic as they lead the stars at the César Awards in Paris

Cate Blanchett and Léa Seydoux topped the glam as they graced the red carpet for the 47th Cesar Film Awards at Olympia in Paris, France on Friday.

Blue star Jasmine Kate, 52, rocked a shiny black long cardigan with a black sequin-embellished jacket as she posed at the annual movie event.

Meanwhile, Bond Girl Léa, 36, looked breathtaking in a black strapless gown with a black and white polka dot gown.

GREAT: Cate Blanchett and Léa Seydoux hit the red carpet for the 47th César Film Awards at Olympia in Paris, France on Friday

Kate showed off her sense of style in a sequin-embellished crochet jacket, where the star flashed a hint of her midriff while wearing the buttonless top.

The Australian beauty teamed an elegant pair of black shorts and pointed black heels.

Kate finished the red carpet look with her blonde hair styled in soft waves, while highlighting her features with a dewy makeup palette.

Style: Jasmine Blue star Kate, 52, stunned in a sparkly black long-sleeved cardigan with a black sequin sweater as she posed at the annual movie event

Fashion: Kate showed off her sense of style in a sequin-embellished crochet jacket, where the star flashed a hint of her midriff while wearing the buttonless top.

Beautiful: Kate finished off the red carpet look with her blonde locks styled in soft waves, while highlighting her features with a dewy makeup palette.

Looking good: The Australian beauty teamed her look with sleek black pants and pointed black heels (pictured with Thierry Frémaux) See also British music entrepreneur and YouTube star was 31 - Deadline

Léa also pulled off all the stops, with her dramatic head sprawling on the floor twisting heads as she slid down the red carpet.

The Specter star added a touch of glamor to her look with embellished earrings, where the beauty finished off her stunning look with a bold coral lip.

The French actress was full of confidence as she posed far away in front of the cameras.

The Cesar Awards are the French equivalent of the Oscars and many other names came out on Friday for this big event.

Glowing: The star was radiant while standing on the red carpet

Taking her place: the movie star stood among the audience at the party

Kate’s appearance follows the recent announcement that she will be awarded the Chaplin Prize in New York in April.

Kate, at 52, is the second youngest winner of the award, the highest honor given by a prestigious film at Lincoln Center, one of the major art organizations in the United States.

The award, established in 1972 and named after Charlie Chaplin, is given in recognition of the career and contribution of artists who have left their mark on the medium.

The award has been awarded 47 times. Previous winners have been Helen Mirren, Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro and Tom Hanks, the youngest to kiss.

Dazzling: Meanwhile, Bond Girl Leah, 36, looked breathtaking in a black strapless dress matching a black and white spotted cape.

The star: Lea also pulled off all the stops, with her dramatic floor-length gown wrapping heads as she skated the red carpet See also Returning 'The Godfather' to Its Original Glory (It's Still Dark)

Beauty: The Specter star added a touch of glamor to her look with embellished earrings, as the beauty finished off her stunning look with a bold coral lip.

Announcing the news in The Hollywood Reporter On February 18, a spokesperson for the Lincoln Film Center said it would be a privilege to dedicate a celebratory evening to Kate.

‘Ms. Blanchett’s career includes extraordinary performances in films ranging from small independent efforts to major studio franchises.

Blanchett has worked tirelessly for the past 25 years, earning dozens of credits in theater, film and television.

Regularly on the World Awards circuit, Kate has received major awards from around the world, including two Academy Awards, three BAFTA Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Order of Australia and, in France, a Chevalier, for her contribution to the arts.

Gorgeous: The actresses made a real impression on the red carpet with her flowy gown

All eyes on her: The French actress was full of confidence as she posed far in front of the cameras

The star: French actress Isabelle Huppert gave a speech before being awarded the Cesar Honor at the 47th Cesar Film Awards.

Beauty: She wore her red hair in loose waves over her shoulders