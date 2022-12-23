December 23, 2022

Casa Bonita sets date for reopening, now owned by ‘South Park’ creators

Muhammad 54 mins ago 2 min read

Call it a Christmas miracle: Casa Bonita finally has an open date.

According to Thursday’s announcement, the popular Lakewood dining spot will reopen in May for the first time since 2020, when it closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Guys, I saw something on the news about him What Colorado residents want for ChristmasAlong with a new soccer team and new snow, they said they wanted an opening date for Casa Bonita, Trey Parker, South Park co-founder and co-owner of Casa Bonita, said in a video ad. “So guess what?!”

“We are opening in May!” said Parker, South Park co-owner Matt Stone and chef Dana Rodriguez in unison.

Thursday’s announcement is the first fans have heard of since November 2021, when Casa Bonita announced it had hired three-time James Beard nominee. Denver Chef Dana Rodriguez to lead the kitchen.

