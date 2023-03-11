Carrie Underwood expresses her gratitude to her family after they gave her ‘about 70 pounds of cheese’

By Sam Joseph Simon for Dailymail.com





Carrie Underwood was gifted a cake made of cheese wheels for her 40th birthday.

The former American Idol winner, who celebrated her birthday on Friday, shared several photos to her Instagram Story to show how her family chose to celebrate her special day.

The maid, who recently revealed she has a washer/dryer in her closet, humorously wrote that she felt ‘understood’ by her loved ones in a text graphic added to one of her posts.

Underwood posted a selfie of herself posing next to what she described as “about 70 pounds of cheese.”

The performer kept it casual while wearing a black button-up shirt, and her gorgeous blonde hair fell to her shoulders.

The Inside Your Heaven singer also showed off what she described as “a lifetime’s worth of wine starting in 1983,” which was arranged around cheesecake.

She went on to share notes her sons Jake and Isaiah, ages eight and four, gave her, detailing what they loved about their mother.

Underwood shares her children with husband Mike Fisher, whom she started dating in 2008.

The couple went on to tie the knot during a wedding ceremony that took place in Georgia in 2010.

The couple later started a family with the arrival of Jake, which happened in February of 2015.

The singer and her husband went on to add Isaiah into their lives in January of 2019.

Although she seemed to be enjoying relaxing with her family, Underwood recently released a new song, “Out Of That Truck.”

Surprise Song Maker released her new single on Friday in celebration of her birthday.

The singer’s latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, was released last June.

Lyrically, Underwood’s new song is about dealing with a recent breakup.

The artist shared a snippet of the track, along with a photo of its cover, on her Instagram account on Thursday.

She went on to post a clip she made that showed her recording the track in the studio to her account the next day.