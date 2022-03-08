Carolina Panthers listening to trade shows on RB Christian McCaffrey

Charlotte, NC – Multiple teams have contacted the Carolina Panthers about a possible deal for a Pro Bowl comeback Christian McCaffreyA source confirmed the league.

Although the Panthers are not looking to offload McCaffrey, multiple league sources said they would consider a deal if it offered a first-round selection and another player without a salary cap figure.

McCaffrey, 25, has four years left on his contract, which was extended out last season, making it the highest-paid in NFL history, with an average salary of $16 million. He has a maximum salary in 2022 of $14,309,500 that jumps to $17.7 million in the next two seasons.

According to league data, the Panthers currently have $26,529,771 in cover space.

In 2019, McCaffrey became the third player in NFL history to earn 1,000 yards of rushing and receiving in the same season. The other two are Roger Craig and Marshall Falk.

Since then, the eighth edition of the 2017 draft has been picked in only 10 out of 33 games due to injuries. This limited him to a 667-yard dash and 492-yard reception during that time.

He played in just seven games in 2021, missing the final five after sustaining a left ankle injury in the first half of the November 28 loss in Miami. He also sustained a hamstring injury during his third week win in Houston that made him hold the injured reserve.

McCaffrey is on track to be 100% for the 2022 season.

General manager Scott Fetterer said in January he had “absolutely no intention” of trading with McCaffrey but left the door open for him to use him more as a receiver this season.

“There was a report in November that we were actively trying to trade him, and I told him it wasn’t true,” Fetterer said after his exit interview with McCaffrey following the Panthers’ 5-12 season. “What I said to him was, ‘Hey, listen, I’ll take any call. Call and make any offer you want. “

Should the Panthers trade McCaffrey, the top of the team will be in the fourth round of 2021 Chuba Hubbard. The former Oklahoma State star rushed for 612 yards and five touchdowns and had 26 catches for 174 yards and touchdowns as a rookie.