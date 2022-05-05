May 5, 2022

Carolina Hurricanes goalkeeper Ante Ranta is off with an upper body injury after colliding with David Pasternak.

Carolina goalkeeper You are Ranta Hurricanes left 5-2 Winning the second game in the first round of the Stanley Cup series with its guest Boston on Wednesday evening after a collision with the Bruins striker. David Pasternak.

Ranta was playing the ball in the middle of the opening frame of the match when Pasternak rushed in, and while trying to avoid Ranta’s clearing attempt, he hit the goalkeeper’s left side. Ranta fell straight onto the ice in palpable pain and then walked out into the Carolina locker room while bleeding from the mouth.

The team said Ranta had an upper body injury and would not return.

Peter Kochetkov He came to replace Ranta, in what was his first appearance in the National Hockey League. The rookie appeared in just three games before Carolina, with 2.42 GAA and 0.902 SV%.

Kochetkov became the third youngest goalkeeper in franchise history to play his first Stanley Cup playoff games, at 22 years and 313 days old. Kay Whitmore was 21 years and 360 days and Cam Ward was 22 years and 54 days old when they made his National Hockey League debut.

Pasternak was due to be awarded a large penalty kick initially after the play but it was eventually assessed as a minor foul for a goalkeeper’s interference.

Hurricanes are already without the usual beginning Frederic Andersen, who sustained a lower body injury against Colorado on April 16 and hasn’t played since. Ranta made his NHL debut after the start of the season on Monday in Carolina’s 5-1 win in the first game, scoring 35 saves.

The physical match led to another injury later, with the Bruins Defenders Humpus Lindholm Exiting permanently with an injury to the upper body after absorbing a large blow from it Andrei Svechnikov late in the second period.

